IND Vs NZ: Patel's And Ravindra's Epic Photo After 2nd Test Is Breaking The Internet

Following the conclusion of the second Test, the BCCI posted an epic picture of Axar Patel, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra and Ravindra Jadeja standing in sync.

India vs New Zealand

Image: Twitter@BCCI


The players were standing in such a way that the full names of 'Axar Patel' and 'Ravindra Jadeja' were completed if fans were to see the back of their shirts. 

Netizens react to BCCI's epic picture

Several netizens took to their social media handles and hilariously stated that the players were performing the advertisement for a detergent.

Meanwhile, some other reactions can be seen below.

India vs New Zealand: All four players were impressive in the series

Ajaz Patel, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Rachin Ravindra all had a fantastic series as they contributed significantly with the bat or ball. Axar picked up nine wickets over the two Tests, including an impressive five-wicket haul in the first innings of the first Test match. Meanwhile, Rachin's 18-run knock of 91 deliveries in the first match helped New Zealand claim a hard-fought draw.

Despite playing only the first Test match, Jadeja was highly impressive as he scored a half-century in the first innings before picking up five wickets with the ball. However, the most impressive player amongst the four was undoubtedly Ajaz Patel.

The left-arm spinner from New Zealand wrote his name in history as he became only the third bowler in history to claim all 10 wickets in an innings when he did so in the first innings of the second Test match. The only other players to achieve this feat are Anil Kumble and Jim Laker. Patel then also picked up four more wickets in the second innings, taking his total tally of wickets against India in the series to 17.

Team India register dominating win over New Zealand

Team India won the second IND vs NZ Test match dominantly as they registered a 372-run victory on Monday. Having batted first, the Virat Kohli-led side put up 325 runs on the board in the first innings before dismissing New Zealand for just 62 runs, giving them a lead of 263 runs.

Instead of enforcing the follow-on, India decided to bat again in the second innings and registered 276 runs in the second innings before declaring. This meant the Kiwis needed 539 runs to win in the second innings. However, the Kane Williamson-led side only managed 167 runs in the second innings, with Jayant Yadav picking up an impressive four wickets.

