IND Vs NZ: Team India's Special Gesture For Ajaz Patel After 2nd Test Wins Hearts

New Zealand's left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel entered history books on Saturday after he bagged 10 wickets in one inning, thereby becoming only the third-ever player in cricket history to do so. The Mumbai-born player's stellar performance met with a huge standing ovation from the Wankhede crowd including Ravichandran Ashwin as he walked back to the pavilion after concluding the innings.

After the match was over and India has won by a massive margin of 372 runs, Ashwin presented Ajaz Patel with a Team India Test jersey signed by all of the Indian players.

Delighted for the man! Humbling boy next door kind of a story! @AjazP 🤩🤩👏 . Do watch it👌 https://t.co/NbBtOUKMo2 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 6, 2021

Speaking to the media post innings, Patel asserted that it was a massive occasion for him and his family and added that he did not ever think he could achieve a feat like this.

Ajaz said: "Obviously quite a special occasion for me; not only me, my wife, my mom and dad, my family. A very special day for me for sure. To be honest, it's pretty surreal, I don't think you ever believe you are going to achieve something like that. To be able to do that in my career is pretty special. By the grace of God, I am very fortunate, the stars have aligned for me."

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel's stunning performance

On Friday, Ajaz Patel had dismissed Shubman Gill, Team India skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, followed by Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mayank Agarwal, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav and Mohammed Siraj on Saturday. India finished the innings with 325 runs in 109.5 overs as Mayank Agarwal scored 150 runs in 311 balls. But the pick of the day was Ajaz Patel who finished the innings with the figures of 10 wickets in 47.5 overs, conceding 119 runs at an economy of 2.49.

The previous two cricketers to have achieved the feat are former India spinner Anil Kumble and England's Jim Laker. Anil Kumble achieved the feat in 1999 against Pakistan, picking up 10/74 in 26.3 overs to hand India a remarkable 212-run victory. Jim Laker on the other hand picked up 10 wickets for 53 runs in 1956 against Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester in a thrilling Test cricket match.

Image: @BCCI/Twitter