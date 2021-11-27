Indian bowlers have struggled to pick up New Zealand wickets in ongoing India vs New Zealand 1st Test which is currently underway in Kanpur. New Zealand openers Will Young and Tom Latham ensured that the team did not lose any wicket on Day 2. The start of IND vs NZ Day 3 saw India picking up two wickets with Kane Williamson and Will Young both getting dismissed. While Williamson was dismissed by Umesh Yadav, Young was sent back to the Pavillion by Ravichandran Ashwin. By picking Young's wicket Ashwin also achieved a major milestone.

India vs New Zealand: R Ashwin tie Shaheen Afridi for most wickets in 2021

The dismissal of Will Young saw R Ashwin become the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket in the calendar year. With 40 wickets this year, R Ashwin has overtaken Pakistan fast-bowler Shaheen Afridi on the list. However, the Pakistan pacer who is playing against Bangladesh tied with the Indian spinner in terms of wickets having picked up 2 wickets in 1st innings. But Ashwin retained his number one spot with Will Somerville's wicket on Day 3.

Despite suffering an injury during India's tour of Australia, the off-spinner made a strong comeback during the home series against England in which he won the Man of the Series award. R Ashwin finished the series as the highest wicket-taker with 32 wickets in four matches. R Ashwin did not feature during the away series against England with Virat Kohli preferring a four-man pace attack. After the conclusion of India vs New Zealand in the two-Test matches, Ashwin will be flying to South Africa to play the Test series which gives him an opportunity to finish the year as 2021's highest wicket-taker.

Moments from IND vs NZ Day 3 action so far

Having failed to pick up wickets on Day 2, Indian bowlers started the day on a positive note with Ashwin dismissing Will Young to give India the breakthrough. The off-spinner though was unlucky not to get Latham LBW with the umpire turning down the appeal. India had a chance to review it but chose not to. Umesh Yadav landed the killer punch just before the break by removing Kane Williamson. With Latham at the crease, it will be interesting to see if Indian bowlers will be able to get his wicket as quickly as possible. Currently, New Zealand is 130 runs behind Team India's total with 7 wickets in hand.

