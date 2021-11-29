IND Vs NZ: R Ashwin Reveals Rahul Dravid's Exceptional Advice On Personal Milestones

Indian off-spinner R Ashwin surpassed Harbhajan Singh's 417 Test scalps to become India's third-highest Test wicket-taker and now speaking after the IND vs NZ 1st Test has revealed what Rahul Dravid told him after he reached his personal milestones.

Speaking to the broadcasters at the end of the game, R Ashwin said that Rahul Dravid has always told that it is not the wickets you take or runs you make but rather the memories that you make along that will matter and that he is focused on enjoying the game

"These are milestones that are constantly kept on tab, it's wonderful. Ever since Rahul bhai has taken over, he's kept saying that how many ever wickets you take, how many ever run you make in 10 years time, you won't remember them. It's the memories that matter, so I want to have some special memories going forward in the next 3-4 years." he said.

R Ashwin further added that Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel showed great composure and hung out there to ensure the game ended in a draw, "Getting down to the last session, the last mandatory over, I think it's played its part, some wonderful Test cricket. Ravindra showed great composure, Ajaz Patel with his defence, tell you a story. Everybody hangs in there, everybody can defend well these days, so it's not as easy as it used to be once upon a time getting these tail-enders out. Great day of Test cricket, I hope people who watched it enjoyed it."

IND vs NZ: We were bowling in good areas but couldn't get job done says R Ashwin

R Ashwin also said that going into the final session light was always going to play a part as there has been bad light almost every single day and that they tried to put pressure but couldn't get the job done. "We were actually keeping things under control. We were bowling in good areas and we knew if we had the time to go on and put some pressure on them, we could get the job done but the light was always going to come in the last session. There have been bad light in every single day of this Test match so we did expect it, so no complaints. Couldn't get the job done but we stuck together well," R Ashwin told host broadcasters.

"The beauty of Test cricket is that you need to want it. It's really hard, it's not one of those formats where you turn up, have a good day, have a good four-over bowl or have a good 20-overs bat. There is a lot of pain, there is a lot of hard work, there's a lot of tenacity you need to bring into play. Definitely, I am someone who wants to play this format and I enjoy it," he added.

(Image: PTI/ANI)