IND Vs NZ: Rahul Dravid Comments On Rahane's Form, Calls Him A 'quality Player'

The India vs New Zealand first Test match at Green Park in Kanpur ended in a draw, as New Zealand finished the fifth day with 165/9 on the board, and denied the Ajinkya Rahane led Team India a win. Despite a handful of stellar performances from Indian players during the match, skipper Rahane’s form was questioned by cricket enthusiasts, as he returned to the pavilion after scoring 35 runs off 63 balls in the first innings and managed to score only four runs off 15 balls in India’s second innings.

Following the conclusion of the Test at Kanpur, India’s head coach Rahul Dravid expressed his thoughts on Rahane’s struggle out at the middle while batting and asked everyone not to get worried.

“ I don't get worried, you don't get worried. Of course, you would like more runs from Ajinkya. I am sure he would like a few more runs. He is a quality player. He has done well for India in the past. He is one of those guys who has that quality. He has the experience,” Dravid said during the post-match media interaction.

India's head coach said that hopefully, it's a matter of a few innings where Rahane can turn things around for him. Dravid added that Rahane alongside the team management are aware of the fact that he has to score more runs.

Ajinkya Rahane's current form

Rahane has scored 414 runs in the 12 Test matches that he has played for India so far in 2021, which includes only two half-centuries. His last half-century came against England during the second Test match between India and England at the Lord’s earlier this year. He returned from India’s tour of England having scored a grand total of 112 runs in four matches, which clearly pointed towards his struggle with the bat.

As India get ready to face New Zealand in the second Test at Wankhade, which starts on December 3, Rahane will be hopeful to add some runs to his credit playing at his home ground. At the same time, Rahul Dravid will guide India in the second Test for the first time under skipper Virat Kohli, who returns to the squad after being rested for the Kanpur Test.

(Image: @BCCI/Twitter/AP)