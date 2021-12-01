IND Vs NZ: Rain Plays Spoilsport As Training Sessions Called Off Ahead Of 2nd Test

India and New Zealand have cancelled their training sessions ahead of the second Test match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium due to excessive rain in Mumbai. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed in a statement that the practice sessions of both teams have been called off as the track at the Wankhede stadium remained under the covers due to rain. Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rainfall since Wednesday morning and as per the regional meteorological department, light to moderate pouring is expected to continue until Friday.

The second game of the two-match Test series between India and New Zealand is scheduled to take place in Mumbai starting December 3. Earlier last week, New Zealand managed to salvage a draw in the first Test match that was played in Kanpur from November 25 and November 29. After setting New Zealand a target of 284 runs, the Ajinkya Rahane-led Team India failed to bowl the Kiwis out under the allotted time on Day 5, thus ending the match in a draw. India needed just one wicket to win the game but New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel executed the unexpected as they kept batting until stumps on the final day.

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test

Earlier, Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat first in the game. India posted a total of 345 runs courtesy of a brilliant innings by debutant Shreyas Iyer, who became the 16th Indian to score a century on Test debut. Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja also scored a half-century each to help India post a mammoth total. In reply, New Zealand were bowled out for 296 runs after an impressive opening partnership of over 150 runs by Tom Latham and Will Young, who scored 95 and 89 runs, respectively.

In India's second innings, New Zealand bowlers struck early to dismiss the top order for just 51 runs on the board. India staged a comeback thanks to another brilliant innings by Shreyas Iyer, who scored a half-century and became the first Indian to hit both century and a half-century on debut Test. Axar Patel and Wriddhiman Saha forged a crucial partnership together to help India post a defendable total. India declared at 234/7 on Day 4.

Indian bowlers came into action on Day 5, dismissing New Zealand's top order after a tough grind in the first session. Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja picked eight wickets between them with one going under Umesh Yadav's name. However, Blackcaps' Rachin Ravindra along with tailender Ajaz Patel refused to lose their respective wickets as they helped their side draw the match.

Image: Twitter/@BCCI