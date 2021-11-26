IND Vs NZ: Ravichandran Ashwin Activates T20 Mode In Test Cricket; Netizens Left In Awe

Ravichandran Ashwin over the years has shown that he is no mug with the bat and can score runs for the team low down the order. The ongoing India vs New Zealand 1st Test in Kanpur presents Tamil Nadu cricketer to make history with the ball as he stands a chance to eclipse Harbhajan Singh's record. However, before taking the ball in the hand, Ravichandran Ashwin will be looking to add runs to India's total with the team currently batting first.

India vs New Zealand: Twitter hails Ravichandran Ashwin's T20 style innings

The second day of India vs New Zealand 1st Test belonged to Shreyas Iyer who scored a century in his very first test, however, Ravichandran Ashwin also decided to join the party by adding some runs. Ashwin was warned by the umpire for running on the danger area of the pitch during the start of his innings, however, after that, he decided to play some shots with Tim Southee being his target. The Indian spinner hit the Kiwi pacer for two back to back boundaries in the 95th over to help India cross the 300 run mark. Watching Ashwin hit boundaries to the pacer, Twitter users hailed the cricketer for his aggressive approach.

Fans hail Ravichandran Ashwin T20 batting style

Just clocked I am breathing the same air as Ravi Ashwin pic.twitter.com/DVzgJSIAd7 — 🇺🇸🇹🇼 (@RishiReformed) November 26, 2021

Ashwin batting like India's already at 400. #INDvNZ — Shilpa (@cassatalover) November 26, 2021

Why is ashwin being aggressive, auditioning for mega?🤣 — Devansh. (@altdevansh) November 26, 2021

Why is Ashwin batting for a declaration? 🧐#INDvNZ — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) November 26, 2021

Ravichandran Ashwin Test career

Ravichandran Ashwin has so far played 79 matches for India in which he has picked up 413 wickets to his name. The off-spinner has 30 five-wicket haul and seven-ten wicket haul. If he manages to pick up five wickets in India vs New Zealand 1st Test he will surpass Harbhajan Singh in terms of wickets. R Ashwin will also go on to become the third-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests, which will leave him behind only two bowlers i.e Kapil Dev (434 wickets) and Anil Kumble (619 wickets). Apart from breaking Harbhajan Singh's record, the Tamil Nadu-born spinner will also have an opportunity to equal an Anil Kumble record in terms of most 10 test wickets in the match.

Currently, Anil Kumble has eight 10 wicket hauls in Test cricket the most by an Indian. If Ashwin managed to take a 10-wicket haul in this match then he will come at par with Anil Kumble. The record is held by Sri Lankan spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan who has 22 10 wicket hauls in his career.