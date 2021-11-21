Ind Vs NZ: Rohit Sharma Becomes 1st Indian Batter To Hit 150 Sixes In T20 Internationals

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday reached a massive milestone at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. During India vs New Zealand's 3rd T20 match, Rohit Sharma became the first Indian batter to hit 150 sixes in T20 international matches. Only New Zealand opener Martin Guptill has more sixes than Rohit Sharma in T20 internationals.

'The Hitman' achieved the major milestone in the sixth over of the first innings of India vs New Zealand. Rohit Sharma smashed his 150th six over fine-leg in Lockie Ferguson's over. Martin Guptill has hit 161 sixes in T20 internationals, while Rohit Sharma has hit 150 sixes. West Indies' explosive batter Chirs Gayle is at third place with 124 sixes.

IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma hits his 26th T20 half-century

During the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I, Rohit Sharma continued his brilliant form with the bat and smashed his 26th T20 international half-century. Rohit Sharma smashed 56 runs off 31 balls with the help of 5 fours and 3 sixes. The Indian skipper was dismissed by leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, who grabbed a stunning one-handed reflex catch in his own bowling.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I

Rohit Sharma won his third consective toss in a row of the series and decided to test the batting line-up (decided to bat first). India made two changes and brought Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal back into the team. Ishan Kishan was played in place of KL Rahul, while Yuzvendra Chahal came into the team in place of Ravichandran Ashwin.

India vs New Zealand series

Team India have already won the three-match T20 series and the Men in Blue will be looking to seal a 3-0 clean sweep before heading into the longest format of the game. Following the completion of the T20 series, Team India will take on the World Test champions in a two-match Test series.

The two tests will be played in Kanpur's Green Park Stadium between November 25-29 and in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium between December 3-7.

(Image: @BCCi/Twitter)