IND Vs NZ: Rohit Sharma Recalls First Meet With Rahul Dravid In 2007: 'I Was On The Moon'

After Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli stepped down from their roles of Team India coach and T20I skipper, the Men in Blue will begin a new era under new coach Rahul Dravid and new T20I skipper Rohit Sharma. The first assignment for Dravid and Rohit Sharma is the three-match India vs New Zealand T20i series followed by 2 match Tets series.

Rahul Dravid during his time as the under 19 coach has groomed a lot of youngsters who are now part of Team India. Rohit Sharma made his India debut under the leadership of Rahul Dravid back in 2007 and after almost a decade both are back together. Ahead of the IND vs NZ 1st T20 both the coach and skipper made the revelation of their first meeting.

IND vs NZ 1st T20: Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid set for yet another partnership

In the video uploaded by BCCI, both Dravid and Sharma in a candid chat went back to the time of their initial conversations. Rahul Dravid said, "We were talking about it yesterday on the bus. I guess time flies, doesn't it? I actually remember Rohit even before the Ireland series when we were playing a challenger in Madras. We all knew that Rohit was going to be special. We could just see that he was a very very special talent that I wouldn't so many years later be working with him that I never thought about or envisaged".

🎥 Head Coach Rahul Dravid rekindles his first meeting with a young @ImRo45 & lauds the #TeamIndia T20I captain for his contribution towards the Indian cricket. 👏 ☺️#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/croLaIElLu — BCCI (@BCCI) November 16, 2021

He further added, "But honestly, the way he has grown as a leader as a person over these last 14 years now. What he's achieved both as an India player and as a leader for the Mumbai Indians has been phenomenal. Having to carry the legacy of obviously Mumbai cricket and Indian cricket is not an easy one and he's done it with a lot of grace and class".

Rohit Sharma in the video gave his side of the story when being asked to reflect on his international debut in the presence of Rahul Dravid in the dressing room. He said "It was way back in 2007 when I was selected, but the first time I had the opportunity to interact with him was in Bangalore at a camp. It was a very brief chat and I was actually kind of very nervous and I never used to talk so much even with my age group people so leave alone these guys at that point".

He further said, "So I was just quietly doing my things and getting a move on with my game. But yeah in Ireland the first time when he came and told me that you will be playing this game I was on the moon that, obviously felt like a dream to be part of the dressing room. It's been a long way since then. I have cherished all the moments that I've spent playing for India and also for my franchisee, Mumbai Indians. And we look forward to many more," .

India vs New Zealand T20I schedule

1st T20I: 17th November 2021, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur: 7:00 PM IST

2nd T20I: 19th November 2021, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi: 7:00 PM IST

3rd T20I: 21st November 2021, Eden Gardens, Kolkata: 7:00 PM IST



(With PTI inputs)