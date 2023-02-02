IND Vs NZ: Sachin Tendulkar Comments On Shubman Gill Hitting A Century In His Presence

Shubman Gill played a tremendous knock against New Zealand in the third T20 International at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill thrashed the New Zealand bowlers all around the ground and hit a hundred in 54 balls. Shubman remained unbeaten on 126 runs which included 7 gigantic sixes. Shubman's hundred helped Team India register a huge total of 234 runs. In return the New Zealand batting fell like a deck of cards and were just bowled out for 66. Team India won the match by 168 runs.

Sachin said: 'It was a fabulous knock by Shubman Gill'

Legendary batsman and former India captain Sachin Tendulkar had also come to the Narendra Modi Stadium to witness the third T20I. Sachin Tendulkar witnessed Shubman Gill's fabulous batting display and praised him and Team India on Twitter. Sachin said, Congratulations on the series win #TeamIndia. It was good to be in the stadium after a long time to see India play. It was a fabulous knock by Shubman Gill, followed by an all-round performance by Hardik Pandya, with others chipping in too. Keep going strong!

Sachin Tendulkar also met the U19 women's team who won the U19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa recently. Sharing a video on Twitter Sachin wrote, "This World Cup win has given birth to many dreams. Girls in India & across the world will aspire to be like you. You are role models to an entire generation and beyond. Heartiest congratulations on this stupendous U19 T20 World Cup win.

Sachin Tendulkar is one of the legends of world cricket and he might be very happy when he sees the future of Indian cricket is in good hands.