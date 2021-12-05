IND Vs NZ: Sachin Tendulkar Reveals If Shubman Gill Has Any 'technical Issue' In Batting

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar heaped praise on Indian Test opener Shubman Gill and said that the player has the right technique and temperament to bat at any position.

Speaking to PTI Sachin was asked if Shubman Gill has the technique to do well in South Africa if he bats in the middle order to which he replied "When it comes to technique, different surfaces will test you differently. I think Shubman has an advantage as he played a very crucial inning (91) in Brisbane where we won the Test match. He has had the experience of playing on hard and bouncy tracks and I felt that he looked pretty comfortable. So, I don't think there is any technical issue as such."

Sachin further said that the player needs to convert those starts to bigger scores and hopes the player is taking lessons from the games he's playing, "Shubman has started well and shown a lot of promise. The way he builds his innings, he has been good so far. Just that he needs to go further and convert those 40s into big scores. Once you get into that squad, it is about how hungry you are for bigger scores which I am sure he is. He needs to just convert those starts and not lose concentration. Both in Kanpur and Mumbai, he got good deliveries. He is on a learning curve and will definitely take lessons."

IND vs NZ: BCCI confirms injury to Shubman Gill

The BCCI confirmed that Shubman Gill suffered an elbow injury during New Zealand's first innings in the second Test against India and was the reason why he did not come out open the batting in the second innings and that is why Cheteshwar Pujara opened with Mayank Agarwal.

The incident occurred when Henry Nicholls's shot hit Shumbman Gill who was stationed at Short Leg. The Indian was wearing protective elbow padding but the shot hit him just below the area.

"🚨 Update 🚨: Shubman Gill suffered a blow to his right elbow while fielding in the first innings. He has not recovered completely and hence not taken the field as a precautionary measure. #TeamIndia #INDvNZ @Paytm" The BCCI tweeted.

(Image: PTI)