IND Vs NZ: Shane Warne Points Out India's Tactic On Day 5 That Let New Zealand 'hang On'

Team India were somehow held to a draw by a resilient New Zealand team in the first Test match in Kanpur. India needed just one wicket to win the match, however, Black Caps' Ajaz Patel and Rachin Ravindra somehow managed to hold on and earn their side a draw. India had the opportunity but were unable to seize it. According to Shane Warne, India should have utilised the new ball sooner than they actually ended up doing.

"Will the 4 overs bowled with the old ball when the new ball was available be a turning point and allow NZ to hang on or it won’t matter and India win?" wrote Shane Warne prior to the match getting over and it seems he was right as New Zealand managed to escape with a draw.

IND vs NZ Match Recap

In the very first innings, India started well as Shubman Gill posted a half-century, scoring 52 off 93 balls followed by a sensational knock from Shreyas Iyer who scored a century and Ravindra Jadeja scored a half-century. Iyer scored a brilliant 105 off 171 balls and Jadeja managed 50 off 112 as India ended the first innings with 345. When New Zealand came out to bat their openers had a wonderful partnership scoring 150 in total before Will Young departed for 89 in 214 balls. They lost skipper Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, and Tom Latham in the next few overs as they were bowled out for 296 as Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets and Axar Patel took five.

India came out to bat again and after a faltering start, Iyer was again on hand to help the team out as he managed to score 65 runs off 125 balls and then Wriddhiman Saha further extended India's lead by scoring 61* off 126 balls before Ajinkya Rahane declared their innings with a 288 runs lead. India did well when they got rid of Will Young for only two runs but it took a while before they could get the next which was Will Sommerville for 36 in 110 balls. The Black Caps managed to hold on despite only having one last wicket left as Ajaz Patel and Rachin Ravindra held their nerve and earned a draw in Kanpur to remain undefeated in their last 10 Test matches.

