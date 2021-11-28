IND Vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer Becomes First Indian To Script Massive Milestone On Test Debut

Shreyas Iyer on Sunday became the first Indian batter to score a century and a half-century on Test debut. Iyer, who smashed a magnificent century on Friday to help his team dodge a batting collapse, struck again on Sunday to get his side back into the game. Iyer came in after India lost its top order early in the second innings and proved his mettle. Iyer forged key partnerships with Ravichandran Ashwin and Wriddhiman Saha to lift India from 51/5 to 167/7 in the second innings. Before being removed by New Zealand pacer Tim Southee soon before the tea break, Iyer ensured India had a 200-plus run lead. Earlier, Iyer had become the 16th Indian batter to score a Test century on debut.

Earlier in the day, India resumed its second innings at a score of 14/1 and a lead of 63 runs. However, New Zealand bowlers struck and dismissed the top order for just 51 runs on the board. Cheteshwar Pujara was the first batter to be dismissed for India on Day 4. Pujara went after scoring 22 off 33 balls. Ajinkya Rahane was then dismissed for just 4 runs by Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel. Ravindra Jadeja, who scored a half-century in India's first innings, was sent back to the pavilion by Southee for a duck. India were 51/5 at one stage before Iyer along with Ashwin and Saha steadied the ship by ensuring his side scores enough to be able to defend in the final innings.

India vs New Zealand: Recap

On Day 3, India had staged a massive comeback to dismiss New Zealand for 296 runs despite their openers putting up a big partnership. Tom Latham top-scored for New Zealand with his 95 off 282 balls. Axar Patel shone with the ball for India as he picked his fifth five-wicket-haul to finish the day at 5/62. Ravichandran Ashwin picked three wickets to his name and in the process, he also became the 14th highest Test wicket-taker in the world.

Earlier in the game, India had posted a total of 345 runs courtesy of some brilliant batting performances by Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, and Ravindra Jadeja. While Gill and Jadeja both scored a half-century each, debutant Iyer went on to register his maiden Test ton in his very first inning for India Whites. Tim Southee was the best performer for New Zealand in the innings as he picked yet another five-wicket-haul in Test cricket.

Image: BCCI