IND Vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer Or Mayank Agarwal? Who Could Replace Off-form Rahane In 2nd Test

Ajinkya Rahane is currently leading Team India in the ongoing Test match against New Zealand in the absence of Virat Kohli, however, he has done little to prove that he should hold his spot in the team as a middle-order batsman. Kohli is expected to return to the team for the second Test match against New Zealand and Rahane has been in poor form so far.

Despite a strong start in the first innings, he was bowled out by Kyle Jamieson for 35 runs in 63 balls. In the second innings, it was even worse as he departed for just 4 runs in 15 balls after struggling to get a foothold in the match. It seems more and more likely that he will be dropped for the second Test. So this raises a question about Rahane's place in the team and if the Indian team management decides to drop the veteran batsman, here are a couple of replacement options they could go with.

Shreyas Iyer should be a part of the playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand after a sensational debut in Test cricket for India where he managed to score 105 runs off 171 in the first innings followed by 65 runs off 125 balls in the second. He became the first Indian cricketer to score a century and a half-century on Test debut. After a performance like that, it is hard to see why head coach Rahul Dravid would drop him from the team.

Mayank Agarwal did not have the best of matches as he failed to make much of an impact in both innings. In the first innings, he was dismissed for just 13 runs off 28 balls and in the second, he walked back to the pavilion having scored 17 runs off 53 balls. It will be interesting to see whether Team India use the returning Virat Kohli high up the batting order or play him a little down the order as Team India have struggled in the middle order.

Pujara in a spot of bother

Cheteshwar Pujara lost his wicket in the 12th over on Day 4 of the first Test after he attempted to hit Kyle Jamieson and ended up nicking the ball, which carried to the wicketkeeper. Pujara failed to keep his gloves away from the ball and had to depart for 22 off 33 balls. However, he was initially adjudged not-out and New Zealand reviewed the decision. Pujara then made the long walk back to the stands. However, despite that, he will be one of the most vital players in the team for the second Test.

Image: PTI/AP