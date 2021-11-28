IND Vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer Reveals Rahul Dravid's Advice Before Historic 50 In 2nd Innings

Shreyas Iyer earlier on Sunday became the first Indian cricketer to score a century and a fifty on debut against New Zealand at Kanpur in the first Test. The middle-order batter scored a 105 in the first innings and followed it up with a 65 helping India set New Zealand a target of 284.

Speaking to the broadcasters after the end of Day four, Shreyas Iyer revealed Rahul Dravid's instruction when he went out to bat during India's 2nd innings. "Rahul Sir said that I need to stay out in the middle for as much as possible and build on the score and I was determined to do that. I thought 250-odd including the lead was more than enough on this wicket, and fortunately, we got some more. I have been in these situations before, but not with the Indian team. I used to do this in Ranji games. The idea was to play session by session" Iyer said.

On further being asked about his record, Shreyas Iyer said he was informed about the same but at the moment the most important thing is to come tomorrow and win the game "Yeah, I knew about it. When I came back, one of my teammates told me about it. Yeah, many others have done it from other teams but I was told I am the first from India. It feels good but the most important thing is to win the match" he added.

IND vs NZ: "We have to have faith on our spinners," says Iyer

When asked if the total set by defendable, Iyer said that the team has managed to put up a competitive total and that they have spinners who can put a lot of pressure on the Kiwis "To be honest, there wasn't much happening on the wicket. We needed to get to a competitive total, maybe around 275-280, and we have spin power. We have to have faith on our spinners and know they can really put them under pressure on the final day."

As things stand, New Zealand are 4/1 at the end of Day four and need 280 runs to win the India vs New Zealand Test match 1st Test Match while India needs to pick up nine wickets on the final day.

