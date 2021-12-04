IND Vs NZ: Shubman Gill Leaves Field In Pain As Ball Strikes Forearm At Short-leg; WATCH

Indian opener Shubman Gill suffered a nasty blow on his forearm during the second innings of the ongoing Test match against New Zealand in Mumbai. The incident took place in the 13th over after Henry Nicholls came out of the crease and swung his bat hard to play a shot off Axar Patel's bowling. Gill, who was fielding at short-leg at the time, came in the way of Nicholls' shot, which hit him on his forearm. Gill was immediately taken off the field by Team India physio Nitin Patel. Suryakumar Yadav was called in as a substitute in place of Gill.

Earlier in the match, Gill scored a quickfire 44 runs before he was dismissed by New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel. Gill, who opened the batting alongside Mayank Agarwal on Day 1 of the second Test match, smashed seven boundaries and one maximum to reach 44 of 71 balls. The 22-year-old was dismissed by Patel while trying to play push-drive but ended up edging the ball instead. Before Gill was sent back to the pavilion by Patel, who took all 10 wickets in the game for New Zealand, he had smashed Kyle Jamieson for three boundaries in a single over.

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test

As far as the second Test match is concerned, India are on the cusp of dismissing New Zealand below 100 runs. India need four more wickets to dismiss New Zealand for a score of less than 100 runs. The Blackcaps have already lost six wickets and are now fighting to salvage the game as a follow-on would be imposed if they post anything less than 125 runs in the first innings. Batting first, India scored 325 runs courtesy of a brilliant inning by Mayank Agarwal, who smashed 150 off 311 balls.

After losing three quick wickets, India steadied the ship on the back of a crucial partnership between Agarwal and Wriddhiman Saha. After the wicketkeeper-batter was dismissed by Patel in the morning of Day 2, Axar Patel came in and forged another important partnership with Agarwal. Patel scored his maiden Test half-century in the process.

Image: Hotstar/BCCI