IND Vs NZ: Shubman Gill Registers 4th Test Fifty After Comeback From Injury

Shubman Gill returned to form with a fine half-century against New Zealand on Day 1 of India vs New Zealand 1st Test. The 1st Test of the two-match Tets series is currently being played at Green Field stadium in Kanpur. Shubman Gill managed to make his place in the playing 11 following an injury to KL Rahul, while Rohit Sharma was given rest after the T20I series. India after the end of the first session were 82/1 with Mayank Agarwal back to Pavillion.

Shubman Gill fifty after comeback from injury

The last time that Shubman Gill played a test match was during the Test series against England in August-September. In the same serious Shubman Gill had sustained a serious shin injury that eventually kept him out of the entire series. Apart from being sidelined from the series he was ruled out of action for eight weeks from cricket.

Talking about Shubman Gill fifty the opener started off slowly after losing his opening Mayank Agarwal very early. The right-hander along with Cheteshwar Pujara did bring India's innings back on track as he took a cautious approach to his innings. After getting his eye in Gill went after spinners especially spinner Ajaz Patel who he hit for a six and two boundaries in his back to back overs. Shubman Gill brought his fourth half-century with a single of Will Somerville bowling. At the end of session 1, Gill was unbeaten on 52 runs

India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Ajinkya Rahane wins toss

In Virat Kohli's absence, Ajinkya Rahane took to the field as Team India's skipper and managed to win the toss. The stand-in skipper decided to bat first on the opening day fof the first Test match at Green Park, Kanpur. This was the fourth time in a row when an Indian skipper has won the toss against New Zealand skipper in the ongoing series. Shreyas Iyer will make his test debut and was handed his Test debut cap by India's cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar. Kane Williamson returned to lead New Zealand after a brief break in the T20I series. The two-match Test series is also Rahul Dravid's first assignment as India’s head coach in the Test format. The former India captain and current coach will look to guide the second-string Indian team to victory in the absence of some senior players.