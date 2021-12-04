Former Kiwi cricket Simon Doull has expressed contradictory views to that of Australian spin legend Shane Warne while opining on Virat Kohli’s contentious dismissal in the first innings of the second Test match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Batting in the first innings, Kohli walked back to the pavilion on Day 1, after getting lbw out off a delivery by Kiwi left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel by the onfield umpire. However, following the on-field decision, Kohli quickly went for the DRS, and the third-umpire retained the on-field umpire’s decision after not being able to find conclusive evidence to overturn it.

The controversial DRS call quickly conquered all headlines on Day 1 as Aussie legend Shane Warne took to his official Twitter handle to put out his opinion and said that Kohli was simply not out by pointing out that the biggest problem with technology and its use is the miss interpretation of technology. He retweeted a video of Kohli’s dismissal and mentioned that the video is an example of the ball taking the edge of the bat. However, Simon Doull on spotting Warne’s tweet wasn’t much impressed by the opinion and disagreed with Warne for accessing the situation only through his own narrative.

Shane Warne's tweet-

This is simply - not out !!!!! We often discuss technology & its use / accuracy. The main problem@is the interpretation of the technology. Here’s a perfect example of the ball clearly hitting the edge of the bat first. https://t.co/OATRzIHcfg — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 4, 2021

Replying to Warne’s, Doull said that the former’s tweet is a clear indication of how he has found the pictures which suit his narrative. Defending the third umpire’s decision, Doull added that during the DRS call, it could be seen through the side view that the bat didn’t reach the ball by the time, the ball reaches the pad. Citing the same, Doull further added it was safe to say the ball hit the pad first as it was directly on the same line.

Simon Doull's reply to Shane Warne-

It’s a clear indication of find the pictures to suit your narrative is all that is. In the side view the bat has not reached the ball by the time the ball reaches the pad so there for its safe to say hitting the pad first as its directly in the same line did happen first. #simple — Simon Doull (@Sdoull) December 4, 2021

Ajaz Patel's 10 wicket haul and dramatic scenes that followed on Day 2-

Meanwhile, following the controversial DRS call which saw Kohli returning back on a duck, India finished Day 1 of the Wankhede Test on 221/4. Mayank Agarwal scored his century while batting on Day 2 as Kiwi left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel scripted history by dismissing all 10 Indian batters and restricting India for 325/10. Following Patel’s stellar show, things took an ugly turn for the Kiwis as they were bundled out for a below-par score of 62 runs in the second innings of the game. Meanwhile, India came out to bat in the third innings and took their lead to 332 runs by posting 69/0 on the board before the second day’s play ended.

(Image: PTI/BCCI/ICC)