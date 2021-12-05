IND Vs NZ: Sir Richard Hadlee Praises Ajaz Patel For 10-wicket Haul; 'Delight To Watch'

New Zealand legend Sir Richard Hadlee has heaped praise on spinner Ajaz Patel who yesterday became just the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to pick all 10 wickets in a single Test innings. Ajaz Patel also overtook Richard Hadlee's record of best figures by a New Zealand bowler.

"Congratulations to Ajaz on a superb bowling performance. It was a delight to watch; a well-deserved reward, and a great moment for him, New Zealand cricket, and world cricket. To be in the great company of Jim Laker and Anil Kumble is very special indeed. Good luck to him and the team in the second innings," Richard Hadlee was quoted as saying in an official statement released by New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

IND vs NZ: Ajaz Patel also reaches best bowling figures against India in the history of Test cricket

The New Zealand slow left-arm spinner recorded figures of 14-225 which also is the best bowling figure for any player against India in the history of Test cricket. The player overtook England's Ian Botham 41-year-old record where the pacer had claimed match figures of 13/106 against India in 1980 which coincidentally came at this very same venue in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Ajaz Patel spoke to the broadcaster after his 10-wicket haul and said, “Honestly, it’s surreal and to be able to do that in my career is pretty special. The stars have aligned for me to do it in Mumbai. Quite a special occasion for me and not just me but my family. Unfortunately for me, they’re not here because of COVID. I’m in very illustrious company with Kumble sir as well,” he added.

Ajaz Patel also mentioned that all the 10 wickets he picked up were special. “Not anyone in particular and just trying to be repetitive and ask questions of batters."

Apart from the slow left-arm spinner, his teammate Rachin Ravindra who also happens to be a slow left-arm spinner took three wickets as Virat Kohli-led India declared at 276 for the loss of seven wickets. This also means that all 17 Indian wickets were taken by left-arm orthodox bowlers.

Image: PTI