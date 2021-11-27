IND Vs NZ: Super-sub KS Bharat Apologises To R Ashwin For On-field Misjudgment

On Day 3 of India vs New Zealand 1st Test in Kanpur, KS Bharat replaced Wriddhiman Saha behind the stumps. Before the start of play, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the decision, informing that Saha was being treated by the medical team for stiffness in his neck, as a result of which KS Bharat would keep the wicket. Although KS Bharat had a great time behind the stumps, his misjudgment of DRS (Decision Review System) denied Ravichandran Ashwin one wicket.

Now, 'super substitute' KS Bharat has apologised to off-spinner R Ashwin for his on-field error and explained why he suggested against taking the DRS. In a fun interview session conducted by Ashwin for Axar Patel and KS Bharat, the off-spinner asked the wicket-keeper why he stopped him from taking the review when the batter was clearly out.

KS Bharat said, "I am so sorry. I was so confident that it hit his bat but when we saw that slow-motion it hit his front pad and then back pad. I am so sorry for that."

Following that, Ashwin on a lighter note said, "You know how I felt, I appealed in so much excitement that Jinx (Ajinkya Rahane) also got excited and he (KS Bharat) said no it hit his bat first then I went back to bowling."

Tom Latham's lucky escape from R Ashwin's LBW shout

A few moments after dismissing opener Will Young, Ashwin thought he had dismissed Tom Latham, who was batting on 66 at that moment. Ashwin strongly appealed for an LBW decision after the ball hit the left-hander's pad. However the umpire signalled not-out.

After a lengthy discussion with Ashwin and Bharat, India's stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane decided against reviewing the decision. However, the replay showed the ball was going on to hit the stumps and Latham was clearly out. Following that, Latham went on to add 31 more runs and was ultimately dismissed for 95 by Axar Patel.

Latham out LBW at 66, given not out, review not taken by India.

IND vs NZ Day 3

On Day 3 of India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin kept their line and length tight and forced the disciplined Black Caps to take risks with the bat.

Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed the first wicket for Team India after he dismissed a well-set Will Young for 89. In the end, Axar Patel's 5-62 and Ashwin's 3-82 helped Team India bundle New Zealand out for 296 runs. At the end of Day 3, Team India are leading by 63 runs, however, Shubman Gill is back to the pavilion after being clean-bowled by Kyle Jamieson on 1.

