IND Vs NZ T20: Trent Boult Uses Rohit Sharma's Advice To Get Team India Skipper Out

The Indian Premier League tournament has allowed some of the best players from around the world to play in the same team or against each other. The blend among the players from different nations in one team has not only developed a great bond between them but also opened up a chance of developing various strategies. Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was the victim of one such tactic used by new Zealand pacer Trent Boult against him.

India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma reveals tactic used by Trent Boult to get his wicket

Rohit Sharma was making his debut as a full-time skipper during the first IND Vs NZ T20 match and the opener celebrated the moment in style by almost scoring a half-century during the run chase. However, the Team India skipper fell two runs short of reaching half-century after being dismissed by Trent Boult. Both Rohit Sharma and Trent Boult are teammates at Mumbai Indians and the Kiwi bowler used a slower bouncer to get the wicket of his skipper at Mumbai Indians.

Following the match, Rohit Sharma admitted that it was a trick that he had taught Trent Boult while playing at Mumbai Indians which the Kiwi pacer used against him in the match. He said, "Boult and I have played together a lot. He knows my weakness and I know his. It's a good fight between the two of us. I knew what he was going to do. When I'm captaining him (At MI), I always tell him to bluff. I knew he was going to bowl the bouncer but I was just trying to put it over the fielder's head. Unfortunately couldn't do that but I'm happy with the win,".

Recap of IND vs NZ 1st T20I

Both the teams missed their key players during the IND vs NZ 1st T20I as New Zealand regular skipper Williamson, Jamieson decided to take rest for the Test series. For India, the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja were all given rest. India after winning the toss under Rohit Sharma asked New Zealand to bat first.

After Daryl Mitchell's early dismissal, Mark Chapman and Martin Guptill brought New Zealand innings back on track. Martin Guptill (70 off 42) and Mark Chapman (63 off 50) took New Zealand to 164 for six on a good batting surface. India in reply got off to good start with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul putting up a 50 run stand for the opening wicket. After Rahul's dismissal, it was Rohit (48 off 36), and Suryakumar Yadav (62 off 40) who led India's chase. In the end, Rishabh Pant achieved the target with a boundary.

Image: Indian Cricket Team/ BlackCapsnz/ Instagram