IND Vs NZ T20: Trent Boult's Hug And Selfie Video With Bus Driver Is Heart Warming; WATCH

The players from the New Zealand cricket team after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup tournament have hardly had time to rest. After the conclusion of the tournament, the players are currently, in India playing in the three-match India vs New Zealand T20I series followed two-match Test series. The Kane Williamson-led side had a great run in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, where they reached all the way to the final.

India vs New Zealand T20: Trent Boult hugs bus driver and takes selfie

The social media handle of the New Zealand cricket team recently posted a video of the New Zealand team departing for India from UAE during which Trent Boult was captured hugging a bus driver. In the heart-warming video, Trent Boult can be seen posing with the New Zealand team's bus driver Santhosh for a selfie and also sharing a hug with the driver in the video. "Finishing up at the T20 World Cup with a hug from our bus driver Santhosh. Next stop Jaipur!" New Zealand captioned the video on Instagram handle

Coming to New Zealand's campaign during the recent T20 World Cup the Kane Williamson led team started the tournament with a defeat to Pakistan. However, after the loss, the Kiwis were clinical with their performance winning their next 4 group games and qualifying for the semi-finals, where they defeated England while chasing down a challenging total of 167. In the final against Australia, the New Zealand team posted a total of 172/4 on the back of skipper Williamson's 48-ball 85. In reply, Australia chased down the 173-run target with 7 balls to spare as Mitchell Marsh and David Warner helped the team clinch their maiden T20 World Cup title at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

IND vs NZ T20 schedule

Following a five-wicket win over New Zealand in the 1st T20I on Wednesday, India will now head to Ranchi for the second match of the T20 series. The second T20I in Ranchi will be played on Friday, November 19. After Ranchi, the third and the final T20I match will be played in Kolkata on Sunday, November 21. India will play the T20I series without Virat Kohli as Rohit Sharma takes up the T20I captaincy permanently while Rahul Dravid will coach the India team.