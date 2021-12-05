IND Vs NZ Test: India Sets Daunting 540-run Target As Ajaz Patel Grabs 14th Wicket

New Zealand's left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel entered the history books on Saturday after he bagged 10 wickets in one inning, thereby becoming only the third-ever player in cricket history to do so. Prior to Ajaz, England's Jim Laker and India's Anil Kumble were the players to achieve the remarkable milestone. However, countering Ajaz's splendid bowling spell, India did superbly well to demolish New Zealand's batting lineup and set another target.

India started day two of the second Test between India and New Zealand with Wriddhiman Saha and Mayank Agarwal batting, soon though Ajaz Patel carried on where he had left on day one by taking wicket after wicket. At the end of the first innings, India finished with 325 runs after Axar Patel's half-century and Mayank's stellar 150 run stand. Ajaz Patel finished the innings with the figures of 10 wickets in 47.5 overs, conceding 119 runs at an economy of 2.49.

Towards the end of Day 2, after India managed to stop New Zealand at 62, the former had the option to ask for a follow on but they chose against it and decided to bat their second innings. They had to shuffle things a little as instead of Shubman Gill, who picked up an injury, opening with Mayank Agarwal they sent Cheteshwar Pujara and two have done exceeding well as they had taken India to 69 for no loss at the end of day two. Mayank finished the day with 38 runs off 75 balls and Pujara with 29 runs off 51 balls.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Day 3 Recap

Going into Day 3 the openers did well as they took India to 107 before Mayank departed having scored 62 runs off 108 balls. Soon after that Pujara also departed missing out on his half-century by just three runs. Shubman Gill did well and scored 47 runs off 75 balls and Virat Kohli started well but got out for 36 runs off 84 balls. Axar Patel came in and went berserk as he scored 41 runs off 26 balls to give India a 540 runs lead as they declared and decided to go after New Zealand's batting lineup. Once again it was Ajaz Patel taking the wickets, with Mumbai born spinner taking four wickets at an economy of 4.08.

Ravichandran Ashwin struck early on as opener Tom Latham was sent packing in the fourth over having scored just six runs in 15 balls and with New Zealand at 13 for one, the umpire had to stop play as the spider cam disrupted the proceedings.

Image: BCCI.tv