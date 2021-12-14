IND Vs NZ Test Series Witnessed A Unique Captaincy Scenario, Never Seen Since 1888-89

The recently concluded India vs New Zealand series saw the home team dominating the visitors and beating them by a comfortable margin to win the two-match Test series 1-0. There were numerous records broken during the second Test especially by the Indian spinners. However, there was another unique record that went unnoticed.

IND vs NZ: Record of Four captains in two Tests happened just for second time

The two-match India vs New Zealand Test series also witnessed a very unique record set by both teams in 132 years. This is the first Test series and second in cricket history to feature four captains. India Test captain in the 1st Test was Ajinkya Rahane and New Zealand was led by Kane Williamson. Following the Kanpur Test Virat Kohli and Tom Latham took over for the second, in Mumbai.

The first time that such a thing happened was during South Africa vs England series in 1888-89, when Owen Dunell and Aubrey Smith (later a famous Hollywood actor) captained in the first Test in Port Elizabeth, and William Milton and Monty Bowden in the second, in Cape Town.

Highlights from India vs New Zeland Test series

India without Virat Kohli almost managed to win the first Test under AJinkya Rahane only to be denied by New Zeland batters Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel. The second Test in Mumbai saw Virat Kohli making his return to the team with Ajinkya Rahane dropping out of playing 11 due to injury.

Ajaz Patel scripted history at the Wankhede when he became only the third bowler in the history of cricket to pick up all 10 wickets in single innings and bowl out India for 325. However, the Indian bowlers did the job for the home team in the 1st innings bowling out the visitors for just 65 runs. Despite the commanding lead, Virat Kohli decided not to enforce follow on and piled more misery as India went for quick runs. The home team declared the innings at 276/7 to set up a target of 540 runs for visitors to win.

New Zealand's batting once again crumbled and the team was all out for 167 in 56.3 overs. New Zealand lost their last five wickets for just 27 runs. Despite debutant Rachin Ravindra putting in a stubborn batting display, India was not to be denied this time with Ravichandran Ashwin and Jayant Yadav taking four wickets each in the second innings. The 372-run win was India's biggest in Test cricket in terms of runs, bettering the previous best of 337 against South Africa in 2015.