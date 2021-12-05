IND Vs NZ Test: Virat Kohli's Bewildered Reaction After Getting Bowled Goes Viral

Indian skipper Virat Kohli made his way back to the pavilion on Day 3 of the ongoing Test match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium, following an early dismissal at the hands of Kiwi youngster Rachin Ravindra. Playing only his second Test match, Ravindra removed Kohli in the 63rd over of the third innings of the match by bowling out Kohli. Kohli completely misjudged the ball that spun away after pitching and ended up knocking off the stumps and he had a hard time believing the dismissal. During the live broadcast of the match on Star Sports Network, Kohli was seen looking down at the ground and smiling before walking back to the dug-out.

On spotting the bewildered reaction by Kohli, cricket fans on social media were quick to express their views on the same. On one hand, a Twitter user lauded the Indian skipper for always being in a happy mood and mentioned that all he needs is a bit of luck for making a comeback. On the other hand, few fans on Twitter said that Kohli reacted to his dismissal as if he had scored a century. Another fan mentioned in her tweet that she doesn’t have the count of seconds, Kohli stood at the crease following his disappointing dismissal. At the same time, many cricket fans backed Kohli for making a strong comeback during the upcoming South Africa series.

India set a fourth-innings target of 540 runs for New Zealand

Meanwhile, following Kohli's dismissal on Day 3, India declared their second batting innings on the score of 276/7 after Axar Patel chipped in with quickfire unbeaten innings of 41 runs off just 26 balls. India set a mammoth target of 540 runs for the Kiwis, having dismissed the entire Kiwi batting line up for the score of 62 runs in the second innings of the match. Chasing 540 runs in the fourth innings, New Zealand lost their skipper Tom Latham before Tea on Day 3 as Ravichandran Ashwin clinched his 5th wicket in the match. At the time of writing this article, New Zealand finds themselves at 63/3 after 18 overs of play in the fourth innings.

