IND Vs NZ: Tim Southee Takes 2nd Hat-trick Of T20I Career, Matches Sri Lanka Great Record

After the first match was washed out by rain in Wellington, India and New Zealand are currently facing each other in the second T20I match at Mount Maunganui. Kane Williamson, after winning the toss, asked India to bat first, however his decision backfired with the Men in Blue posting a huge total on board. Suryakumar Yadav smashed his second T20I century but

New Zealand's veteran pacer Tim Sotheee also bagged headlines for taking a hat trick.

India vs New Zealand: Tim Southee matches Lasith Malinga's record

Tim Southee's hat trick came in the final over of the Indian innings. The third ball of the final over saw Southee removing team India skipper Hardik Pandya. The speedster bowled a fuller delivery which was a bit wide outside off. Hardik tried to hit it over long off, but the connection was poor, ending in Jimmy Neesham taking the catch. In the fourth delivery, Southee had Deepak Hooda caught by Lockie Ferguson, while in the fifth delivery, he removed Washington Sundar who gave a catch to Neesham who had to run from long on.

The Kiwi pacer along with Lasith have two hattricks in the shortest format of the game. Southee's first hat trick was against Pakistan at Auckland back in 2010. He had accounted for wickets of Younis Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Umar Akmal. Lasith Malinga's two hat-tricks came against Bangladesh in 2016/17 at Colombo and New Zealand in 2019 at Pallekele. In the match against the Kiwis, Malinga picked up 4 wickets in 4 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav batting masterclass in India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I

Suryakumar Yadav scored his second century of the year as well as the career with an unbeaten knock of 111 runs in 51 balls.His innings included 11 boundaries and 7 sixes. The attacking batsman walked out to bat in the 7th over of the innings and started playing shots right from ball one with New Zealand bowlers finding it hard to contain him. He had brought up his half-century off just 32 balls. In the end, Suryakumar Yadav's knock helped Team India post 191/6 in 20 overs. Lockie Ferguson was the most expensive bowler for New Zealand picking up 2 wickets for 49 runs off 4 overs.