IND Vs NZ: Vettori Says Harshal Patel & Bumrah Together Will Make India Formidable Team

Indian pacer Harshal Patel who made his debut in the second T20I in Ranchi yesterday (Friday, November 19) impressed everyone with his spell, picking up the wickets of Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell while finishing with figures of 2 for 25 from his quota of four overs.

Among the many who commented on the pacers' performance was former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori who felt that if Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah combine then India will have a formidable bowling unit especially at the death. Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Vettori said "The ability to set up the back overs is so important in T20 cricket. If Harshal Patel has that ability, we obviously know that Bumrah does, it brings a whole new dynamic to how you map out your 20 overs. Your first six overs can be more attacking, you may have a specialist at the top because you know you have got those overs locked away at the back. There are not many bowlers who can do it and if India has two of Bumrah and Harshal, it sets them up for being such a formidable team."

Uthappa lauds Harshal Patel "way he executes those skills under pressure, is incredible"

Robin Uthappa too was of a similar opinion and said that Harshal Patel possesses skills and has the ability to execute his plans in pressure situations and that he can be as good as Jasprit Bumrah. Reviewing the IND vs NZ game, Uttapah said that the debutant was impressive especially in his second-last over where he came back from conceding a six to picking the wicket of Glenn Phillips "If you consider a death-over spot, he (Harshal) would definitely be up there for me along with Bumrah. And the kind of skills he possesses and the way he executes those skills under pressure, is incredible, especially in his second-last over where he conceded a six against Glenn Phillips, then bowled a no-ball in the second and the way he came back from there ( dismissing Glenn Phillips on the next ball)," Uthappa said.

The IND vs NZ 3rd T20I will now give India a chance to whitewash their opponents having won the first two and a fresh start under new coach Rahul Dravid.

Image: BCCI/AP