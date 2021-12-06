IND Vs NZ: Virat Kohli Heeds Fan's Request, Wishes Him On Birthday | WATCH

In a viral video, Indian skipper Virat Kohli can be seen obliging and wishing a fan on his birthday while exiting Team India’s hotel. Sharing the video on his Twitter account, the thrilled fan informed about his favourite cricketer, Virat Kohli, wishing him on his birthday. The fan further mentioned in his tweet that the day became much bigger as India went on to win the second India vs New Zealand Test match at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

In the video shared on Twitter, the Indian skipper can be seen climbing down the stairs before the fan calls out his name. Kohli responds to the fan by waving his hand, followed by the fan letting him know that it is his birthday. Kohli then obliges by wishing the fan on his special day, making it all the more memorable for him.

Watch the video here:

Here's KING VIRAT KOHLI wishing me happy birthday ❤️❤️😭



Your favourite cricketer wishes you on your big day, India wins the match & you feature on TV... Can't get bigger than this...



I love you Virat. Best human ever..#INDvsNZ #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/6hmIQgvEtg — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) December 6, 2021

India wins two-match Test series against New Zealand

Meanwhile, India went to win the second Test India vs New Zealand match by restricting the Kiwis to 167 runs in the fourth innings, when they were chasing a target of 540. India had earlier scored 325 runs in the first innings before bowling out New Zealand for a below-par total of 62 runs in the second innings. Opting to bat again in the third innings, India added 276 runs at the loss of seven wickets and set a target of 540 for the Kiwis in the fourth innings.

Mayank Agarwal awarded Player of the Match

Following the win at the Wankhede, India clinched the two-match Test series 1-0 after the first Test at Green Park, Kanpur ended in a draw. Mayank Agarwal finished as the highest run-scorer of the series after scoring a total of 242 runs and also received the Player of the Match in the 2nd Test by scoring 150 runs in the first innings and 62 runs in the second. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer also shined in the series as he scored a century and a half-century on his debut at Kanpur.

Ravichandran Ashwin awarded Player of the Series

On the bowling front, Axar Patel finished as the highest wicket-taker of the series by taking 17 wickets in total. At the same time, Ashwin finished with a total of 14 wickets in the process and was awarded the Player of the Series award after the Wankhede Test.

Earlier in the first Test match, Ashwin surpassed Harbhajan Singh as the third-highest wicket-taker in Test matches for India. He now stands third behind greats bowling Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev.

(Image: @BCCI/@vlp1994/Twitter)