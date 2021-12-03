Ind Vs NZ: Virat Kohli On Verge Of Breaking Former Coach Ravi Shastri's Wankhede Record

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is on the verge of breaking former Team India Head Coach Ravi Shastri's Wankhede record in the second Test match against New Zealand. Kohli has scored 433 runs from the 4 Test matches he has played at the Wankhede Stadium.

The right-handed batter now needs 24 more runs to surpass Ravi Shastri's tally of 457 runs in Tests at Mumbai's iconic cricket stadium. Shastri's 457 Test runs at the Wankhede had come in six matches between 1981 and 1988, the year Kohli was born.

If Kohli manages to surpass Shastri's tally in the second Test match against New Zealand, only five players will have more Test runs than the Indian skipper at the Wankhede. Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar (1122 runs) is the only player to have scored in excess of 1000 Test runs at the Wankhede.

Another Mumbai great, Sachin Tendulkar, is the second-highest Test scorer at the stadium with 921 runs. Dilip Vengsarkar (631), Rahul Dravid (619), and Syed Kirmani (477) are the other three players ahead of Kohli and Shastri in the list.

The second Test match between India and New Zealand has been delayed due to a wet outfield at the Wankhede stadium. The match will see several changes in starting XI of both teams. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is slated to miss out as he has been ruled out due to an elbow injury which has been troubling the Kiwi star for a very long time now. India, on the other hand, are set to miss Ishant Sharma, Ainkya Rahane, and Ravindra Jadeja due to injury concerns.

India vs New Zealand: Predicted XIs

India Predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Jayant Yadav, KS Bharat/Wriddhiman Saha, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav

New Zealand Predicted XI: Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra, William Somerville, Kyle Jamison, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel

The first Test match between the two sides ended in a draw as India failed to pick all 10 wickets on the last day in Kanpur. With regular captain Virat Kohli all set to return to action, India would be eager to play the second Test in Mumbai and register its first series win in the latest cycle of the World Test Championship.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will also be eyeing a win in order to break the long-standing record of not winning a Test match in India since 1988.

Image: IndianCricketTeam/Insta