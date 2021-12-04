IND Vs NZ: Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid And Siraj Congratulate Ajaz Patel In Dressing Room

New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel scripted history on December 4 after dismissing all 10 Indian batters in an innings on Day 2 of the second India vs New Zealand Test match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, becoming only the third cricketer to achieve the feat in Test cricket history.

The India-born Kiwi spinner dismissed four Indian batters on Day 1 of the match and continued his stellar show by dismissing six more batters on Day 2. As the 33-year-old enlisted his name with greats like Anil Kumble and Jim Laker, the two other cricketers to achieve the distinction of dismissing all ten batters in an innings in Test cricket history, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, head-coach Rahul Dravid, and speedster Mohammed Siraj were seen congratulating the Kiwi spinner for his incredible feat.

Kumble had bagged all 10 wickets during an India vs Pakistan Test match in 1999. England's Jim Laker had achieved the feat in 1956 against Australia in 1956.

Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj and Rahul Dravid congratulate Ajaz Patel on his historic performance. A nice moment.#INDvNZ #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/hyjQ2fW3jT — CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) December 4, 2021

Ajaz had earlier dismissed Indian skipper Kohli for a duck on Day 1 at Wankhede, a wicket that became the topic of debate for all cricket enthusiasts. Batting for India at No. 4, Kohli was deemed LBW by the on-field umpire while facing a delivery from Ajaz. Kohli quickly went upstairs with a DRS call, but the third-umpire found no conclusive evidence to overturn the decision and Kohli walked back to the pavilion being visibly miffed at the umpiring standards.

New Zealand all out at 62 on Day 2 of 2nd IND vs NZ Test

India ended up scoring 325 runs in their first innings as Patel starred with his perfect 10. Mayank Agarwal top-scored for India with his fourth international Test century. He scored a grand total of 150 runs before getting dismissed by the Kiwi spinner. Axar Patel also scored his first Test half-century for the Indian side.

Meanwhile, the celebration after Patel’s 10-wicket haul was short-lived, as the entire batting unit of the Kiwis folded for a below-par score of 62 runs in the first innings. Siraj started the flurry of Kiwi wickets by dismissing the first three batters, before Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Jayant Yadav contributed to the Kiwis getting all out within a session. Meanwhile, Kohli sent India to bat in the third innings as the Men In Blue completed the second day with a lead of 332 runs over the Kiwis.

(Image: @BCCI/Twitter)