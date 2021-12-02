IND Vs NZ: Virat Kohli Reveals How Wankhede Pitch Can Favour Team India In 2nd Test

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is all set to assume charge with his return for the second Test match against New Zealand in Mumbai. Talking about the pitch conditions at the Wankhede Stadium, Kohli told reporters that he is expecting it to provide value for all kinds of bowlers. The right-handed batter also added that they are expecting the Wankhede wicket to have "good bounce". The first Test match between the two sides saw the ball keeping drastically low and restricting batters' ability to score runs.

Speaking on the Wankhede pitch conditions, Virat Kohli explained, "It looks like a typical Wankhede wicket, we expect it to have some nice bounce. There’s value for all kinds of bowlers at the Wankhede and when you bat well, you can get runs as well. So I think it’s a great wicket for good cricket, and as I said, all skillsets are in the play all the time. Which is a great position to be in, because then you know that you can utilise your resources very well and the team that does it better has more chances of winning the Test match. So you go in with the knowledge that you can utilise your bowlers – whether it be fast bowlers, spinners, whoever it is – and your batsmen can find value in playing good shots, in being solid at the crease and still believing you can score runs."

"But at the end of the day, you can’t assume the weather will stay the same for all five days. So if it changes also, what is the bowling combination which can adapt to both situations, that remains a core decision. And then we come to a common decision and understanding that everyone agrees to the combination, and usually that combination takes the field," Kohli said at the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

He further elaborated, "Even if the situation is difficult, you can very well play a really good knock from there on because the pitch allows you to do so. I think this is a pitch which demands a lot of discipline, but at the same time, the rewards of that discipline are also much higher in percentage compared to some of the other venues where spin might be dominant and the fast bowlers don’t come into play. But on the Wankhede, I don’t think that’s ever been the case and I know for a fact, all the bowlers – especially in red-ball cricket – they really enjoy playing at the Wankhede and bowling on the pitch and batsmen of batting here."

Kohli was not part of the Indian squad for the first Test match that took place in Kanpur from November 25 to 29. After the completion of the T20 World Cup in the UAE, Kohli had made himself unavailable for the three-match T20I series against the Kiwis and for the first Test match against the same opposition. During the period, Kohli was in Mumbai where he was regularly hitting the ground at the CCI to practice for the final Test against Blackcaps.

Kohli on India's tour of South Africa

Talking about India's upcoming bilateral series against South Africa, Kohli said the team is in constant touch with the BCCI and will receive a confirmation regarding their travel in a couple of days. After the emergence of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant, India's upcoming tour of South Africa has come under the scanner with several countries imposing a travel ban to prevent another outbreak on a large scale. India is scheduled to leave for South Africa on December 8 or December 9 after the completion of the ongoing series against New Zealand.

As far as the team combination for the second Test match is concerned, Kohli said he and Rahul Dravid will discuss it after assessing the pitch conditions and weather. Kohli also provided an update on wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha's injury, saying that the West Bengal player is now fit and has recovered from his neck issue. The ongoing Test series between India and New Zealand is beautifully poised at the time with both teams needing a win in the final match in order to take the series home.

(Image: bcci.tv)