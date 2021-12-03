IND Vs NZ: Virat Kohli's Animated Reaction After Controversial Dismissal Goes Viral

Team India skipper Virat Kohli was annoyed by the umpiring decisions after he was dismissed controversially in second India vs New Zealand Test match.

The 33-year old was dismissed for a duck via an LBW decision off Ajaz Patel's bowling. Soon after he was dismissed, he gave an animated reaction that has now gone viral on social media, with several fans also joining in by slamming the umpiring.

Virat Kohli's animated reaction goes viral on social media

Virat Kohli could not believe what he saw after both on-field umpire Anil Chaudhary and the third umpire Virender Sharma gave him out for an LBW decision despite there being a clear deviation in the ball once it passed the bat. The 33-year old took the DRS immediately after on-field umpire Anil Chaudhary raised his finger.

Replays of the dismissal clearly showed that Kohli got an inside edge. But with it being difficult to determine whether the ball hit the bat or the pad first, the third umpire decided to stick with the on-field umpire's decision, thereby creating massive controversy. Soon after, the Indian captain's viral animated reaction went viral on social media, as seen in the video below.

Meanwhile, some other reactions can be seen below.

India vs New Zealand score after 54 overs

At the time of writing this article, Team India's score after 54.5 overs was 177 runs for the loss of four wickets. Opener Mayank Agarwal got the team off to an excellent start as he smacked 91 runs off 183 deliveries, an inning that included 11 boundaries and three sixes. He is batting alongside Wriddhiman Saha, who is yet to open his scoring.

Earlier, opener Shubman Gill had scored 44 runs off 71 balls before he was dismissed by Ajaz Patel in the 28th over. Soon after Gill was dismissed, Cheteshwar Pujara and Team India captain Virat Kohli followed back to the pavilion without adding to the score. Shreyas Iyer was the last batter to be dismissed after he scored 18 runs off 41 deliveries. Ajaz has been the pick amongst the New Zealand bowlers as he has dismissed all of India's batters so far.