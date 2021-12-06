IND Vs NZ: Virender Sehwag Highlights 'the Best' Positive From India's Victory In 2nd Test

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag took to his official Twitter handle on Monday congratulating India for winning the India vs New Zealand second Test match and also highlighted the best positive for India from the Wankhede Test. India defeated New Zealand by 372 runs after restricting the Kiwi batting line-up on a total score of 167 runs and registered their biggest ever victory in terms of runs in Test cricket. At the same time, India also clinched the two-match series 1-0 as the first Test match at Green Park, Kanpur earlier ended in a draw.

Meanwhile, praising Team India on his tweet, Sehwag hailed the team for another comprehensive victory in India and highlighted the best positive from the Wankhede Test by adding, “the best was to see Mayank Agarwal back at his best”. Agarwal scored a total of 212 runs in the second Test by hitting a mammoth century of 150 runs in the first innings, followed by a knock of 62 runs in the second. Courtesy of the stellar show by Mayank, India earlier scored 325 runs in the first innings, and later set a fourth-innings target of 540 runs in the second, before winning the match by 372 runs.

Well done Team India. Another comprehensive win at home. Many positives in the test match , but the best was to see Mayank Agarwal back at his best. pic.twitter.com/KrHlRhXngr — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 6, 2021

Mayank Agarwal became the Player of the Match

Mayank was awarded the Player of the Match award for his performance, and speaking at the post-match presentation he expressed his feelings after the win. Speaking to the official broadcaster, Star Sports, Mayank expressed he feels nice to back among the runs before adding the knock was special to him. He highlighted that he focused on the mental discipline after the Kanpur Test and revealed he was instructed by the head-coach Rahul Dravid to not focus on changing his technique and rather try to have a solid mindset by sticking to the game plan. Mayank is now likely to travel to South Africa for the upcoming three-match India vs South Africa Test series, later in the month. He will be India's third-choice opener, following the likes of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Mayank was included in the playing XI alongside opener Shubman Gill, as Rohit was rested for the Test series, while KL Rahul was ruled out of the series due to an injury.

(Image: PTI/ Twitter- @BCCI)