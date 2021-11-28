IND Vs NZ: VVS Laxman Hails Wriddhiman Saha, Calls Him 'ultimate Team Man'

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman has hailed wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha for his well-played half-century that helped put India on the front foot in ongoing India vs New Zealand Test.

The 37-year-old wicketkeeper scored an unbeaten 61 as India posted 234 for 7 (declare) to help set a target of 284 runs for the Kiwis and hope with their spin attack can put pressure on New Zealand and bowl them out.

Praising Saha for his contribution VVS Laxman said: "Wriddhiman Saha is the ultimate fighter and the ultimate team man." The player was unable to keep wickets on Day 3 due to a stiff neck and batted with pain and VVS further took to Twitter to hail the player for his fighting spirit.

"What a brilliant half-century from @Wriddhipops. To battle stiff neck and to show that fight and determination reflects the true character of this champion player. Keep it up Wriddhi #NZvIND" he tweeted.

What a brilliant half century from @Wriddhipops To battle stiff neck and to show that fight and determination reflects the true character of this champion player. Keep it up Wriddhi👍👍 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/mXyVN25DXy — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 28, 2021

Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour too was in high praise of the wicketkeeper and said the player's role is to be there whenever there is no Pant, and the 37-year-old rose to the occasion and showed how good a player he is "Unfortunately for Wriddhi, we have an extremely special player, Rishabh Pant, who is the No. 1 keeper for the team, who has done extremely well for us in the past two years. That's the role Wriddhi has at the moment. He is there whenever we need him. Whenever Pant is not there. Again he showed today with the knock he played today that how important he is and how good he is." he said at the end of the day presser.

Wriddhiman Saha 'Success is not in what you have, but who you are'

India wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha too expressed happiness with his own performance in the ongoing IND vs NZ first Test. Taking to Twitter he wrote "Success is not in what you have, but who you are. Glad to contribute to the Team’s cause. @BCCI #IndVsNZ #TeamIndia #India."

As things stand, India needs nine wickets to win India vs New Zealand first Test, while New Zealand needs 280 more runs. As things stand the Kiwis are 4/1 at stumps on Day 4.

(Image: PTI)