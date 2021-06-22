IND Vs NZ: VVS Laxman Reveals SRH Mentee Kane Williamson's Biggest Weakness

Even though the IND vs NZ WTC Final had to experience a loss of play on Day 1 and Day 4 due to rainfall, fans were excited for the play to resume on Day 5. The IND vs NZ WTC Final resumed on Day 5 as the weather conditions were favourable and having a Reserve Day will allow a maximum number of overs to be completed. Keeping in mind that New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will start the innings, former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman revealed an important way to get the wicket of Kane Williamson.

VVS Laxman talks about Kane Williamson's batting technique

VVS Laxman worked closely with Kane Williamson in the IPL 2021 season as the former Indian cricketer is the batting mentor of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team. VVS Laxman’s association with the New Zealand captain in the IPL 2021 season helped him gain some insights into the batting technique of Kane Williamson. While speaking on Star Sports before the start of the 5th day, VVS Laxman revealed that the speciality of Kane Williamson is that he takes long followed steps.

A patient start from Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor on day five in Southampton.



He further added that Williamson lands on the crease and doesn’t chase away from the body due to which if a bowler bowls in that corridor of uncertainty early on, it might force Williamson to play the drive. However, Laxman also pointed out that Williamson doesn’t do that and plays with patience due to which the bowler, probably from ball 1 should bowl from outside the off-stump into Kane Williamson. The former Indian cricket suggested that the Indian bowlers should look to create doubt in Williamson’s mind and if he loses his patience, Laxman was sure that Williamson will play a false shot.

IND vs NZ WTC Final at end of Day 3

The Indian team was restricted to a score of 217 runs with Ajinkya Rahane emerging as a top run-scorer for the Indian team with his knock of 49 runs. Kyle Jamieson took his 5th 5-wicket haul in the WTC Final while bowling 12 maiden overs. Devon Conway’s brilliant half-century followed by Tom Latham’s knock of 30 runs gave a solid start to the New Zealand team and Day 4 of the Test match will be resumed by captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor on the crease.

India vs New Zealand live telecast details

