IND Vs NZ: VVS Laxman, Shane Bond Upset With ICC For Scheduling Of Final

Day 4 of the IND vs NZ World Test Championship Final has been delayed by the rain and another day of washout is being feared by the fans. Day 1 of the much anticipated WTC Final also experienced a washout due to rain and cricket enthusiasts have now started expressing their disappointment towards the scheduling of the WTC Final done by the ICC. Recently, former cricketers like VVS Laxman and Shane Bond have expressed their disappointment towards the WTC Final schedule after Day 4 was delayed by rain.

Former cricketers react to WTC Final schedule

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman felt that the ICC should have scheduled the WTC Final properly in order to complete a game of 450 overs to conclude the Test game with a champion. While speaking on Star Sports, Laxman said that it was very sad for the fans and according to him ICC did not get the rules right, and with all said and done, fans want a champion. He further added that with so much time available, he was sure that the ICC could have at least allowed 90 overs in 5 days to complete 450 overs and that’s something he would have expected from ICC.

He also said that everyone was excited about having a reserve day, but now he is not sure whether the game could finish if the rain continues. Rain has delayed the proceedings of Day 4 and having a reserve day still won’t allow a complete play of 450 overs. Former New Zealand cricketer Shane Bond reacted by saying that both teams want to play to win.

Shane Bond reacts to WTC Final schedule

Bond said that with the pitch offering so much to the bowlers, even if both the team have three-four days of play, the teams could find a result. Shane Bond further added that if the weather delays go on for long, sometimes it means only one team can win if New Zealand bat well after the rain finishes and it puts them in the best position. However, the former New Zealand cricketer said that he agreed with VVS Laxman on the point that however long it takes, he would like to see 450 overs and one team come out on top.

Dinesh Karthik provides update before start of Day 4

Before the start of Day 4 of the WTC Final, Dinesh Karthik had provided an important update regarding the weather through his Twitter account. Dinesh Karthik shared a picture on his Twitter account displaying the covers on the Ageas Bowl pitch while writing that the atmosphere wasn’t great. Dinesh Karthik had secured the role in the commentators’ panel for the WTC Final 2021.

IND vs NZ WTC Final at end of Day 3

The Indian team was restricted to a score of 217 runs with Ajinkya Rahane emerging as a top run-scorer for the Indian team with his knock of 49 runs. Kyle Jamieson took his 5th 5-wicket haul in the WTC Final while bowling 12 maiden overs. Devon Conway’s brilliant half-century followed by Tom Latham’s knock of 30 runs gave a solid start to the New Zealand team and Day 4 of the Test match will be resumed by captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor on the crease.

