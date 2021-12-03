Last Updated:

IND Vs NZ: Wankhede Crowd Boos On-field Umpires After Contentious Virat Kohli Dismissal

The second IND vs NZ Test match has so far been marred by controversy after Virat Kohli was dismissed despite evidence suggesting he should have been given not.

India vs New Zealand

The ongoing second India vs New Zealand Test match has so far been marred by controversy after Team India skipper Virat Kohli was dismissed despite evidence suggesting he should have been given not out.

The Wankhede Stadium crowd booed the on-field umpires that gave the decision when they came out on the ground before the start of the third innings.

India vs New Zealand: Wankhede Stadium crowd boos umpires

One netizen posted a tweet to explain how the Wankhede Stadium crowd booed the umpires after they came out post the Tea break.

Another fan insisted fans should have booed the third umpire for his decision as they could not believe that Virat Kohli was dismissed.

Meanwhile, some other reactions pertaining to Virat Kohli's dismissal can be seen below.

IND vs NZ: How was Virat Kohli dismissed?

Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck via an LBW decision off Ajaz Patel's bowling. The 33-year old batter could not believe that both on-field umpire Anil Chaudhary and the third umpire Virender Sharma gave him out despite there being a clear deviation in the ball once it passed the bat. Kohli took the DRS immediately after the on-field umpire raised his finger.

While replays of the dismissal clearly indicated that there was an inside edge of Kohli's bat, since there was no way to determine whether the ball hit the bat or the pad first, the third umpire decided to stick to the on-field umpire's decision. As a result, there has been massive controversy ever since, with netizens slamming the umpires for their 'poor' decision making.

IND vs NZ score after 70 overs: Mayank Agarwal scores century

At the time of writing, Team India's score after 70 overs stood at 210 runs for the loss of four wickets. Opener Mayank Aggarwal announced his comeback with a bang as he scored an outstanding century to help the side keep a foothold in the game. His 110 runs came off 230 deliveries, an inning that included 14 boundaries and three sixes. He is currently batting alongside Wriddhiman Saha, who scored 24 runs off 52 deliveries. As for New Zealand's bowling performance, Ajaz Patel has been the pick amongst the bowlers, having dismissed all of India's batters so far.

