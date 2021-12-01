IND Vs NZ: Wasim Jaffer Comically Describes India's Selection Woes After Kohli's Return

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer took to his official Koo account on Wednesday and described India’s selection dilemma heading into the second Test match of the ongoing India vs New Zealand two-match Test series, as Virat Kohli returns to the squad. Kohli makes his way back into the Test squad for the second Test at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium after being rested for the first Test match. Meanwhile, Jaffer posted a hilarious clip from a Bollywood movie, where individuals can be seen going in and out of a car, in an attempt to get seated inside the car.

In the absence of Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul in the first Test at Green Park, Kanpur, Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill opened the innings for India, Cheteswar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane batted at no. 3 and no. 4 respectively. Shreyas Iyer made his Test debut by coming in to bat at no.5 and fixed his place in the second Test by scoring more than 150 runs combined across both innings on his debut. Meanwhile, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja batted for India at no. 6, no. 7, and no. 8 respectively, ahead of the tail consisting of Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Ishant Sharma.

Who among Mayank Agarwal, Shubhman Gill, and Ishant Sharma will sit out at Wankhede?

With Kohli set to return, one of the batters could warm the bench in Wankhede in order to make way for Kohli in the team. Looking at the past performances, Mayank Agarwal is most likely to sit out for the match, however, he may be preferred as the opener if his experience of Shubman is considered. At the same time, Ishant Sharma may also face the axe from the playing XI, to fit in Kohli in the squad. It will be interesting to see who gets replaced by Kohli, as Team India look to win the Wankhede Test after the Kanpur Test ended in a close draw. New Zealand denied India a victory, as they finished Day 5 of the match with 165/9 on the scoreboard while chasing the target of 284 runs in the fourth innings. Meanwhile, the second Test match at Wankhede gets underway from 3 December.

India probable playing XI for Wankhede Test-

Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteswar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav

Image: AP/Instagram/@wasimjaffer14