IND Vs NZ: Wasim Jaffer Points Out Key Technical Flaw In Mayank Agarwal's Batting Style

While analyzing Mayank Agarwal's batting during India vs New Zealand Test, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer pointed out a minor technical flaw with the batter's style. The Indian opener could manage to amass only 13 runs and was dismissed after 28 balls in his comeback into the national team.

While speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Wasim Jaffer noted that Mayank Agarwal has the tendency of staying on the back foot and that troubles him sometimes, while also adding that outswingers too pose him some trouble "I think he could have left it. He would be unhappy that he played it. I mean, he was playing and missing quite a few balls. He has a tendency of staying a little bit on the back foot, outswingers do pose him a little bit of a problem. He gets opened up, gets chest on quite a lot. That's something he needs to work on in his game, especially in conditions where there's lateral movement. That's exactly what happened."

Wasim Jaffer further added that that opener did not look confident and tried playing a ball he should have not attempted "In that small innings, he didn't look confident against Jamieson and he obviously found that edge. He would be unhappy that he played at those balls that he should have left alone."

Wasim Jaffer praises Shreyas Iyer's debut knock

Wasim Jaffer also praised Shreyas Iyer for this brilliant half-century in the batter's Test debut and said the player looked confident throughout and did not hesitate from playing the aggressive shots and played to his strength "He plays spin really well and I think he has a pretty similar attitude [to] Rohit Sharma which I have seen coming from Mumbai. Whenever he's in doubt, he takes the aggressive approach and that's what suits him, even in any other format. He's not afraid to play his shots, to back his game and that's his strength. I am happy that he played in the same manner [despite] coming at 106-3. His first scoring shot was going over the head of mid-on. That shows that he's confident [about] his skills and that's very nice to see" Jaffer said.

Image: PTI/ Instagram/ Wasimjaffer14