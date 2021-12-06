IND Vs NZ: Wasim Jaffer Posts Cleverly Hinted Jab At England; 'Everyone Wins At Home'

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer took to his official Koo account on Monday and posted a message highlighting India’s incredible comeback from being 51/5 in the first innings of the first Test match between Indian and New Zealand at Green Park, Kanpur, to almost going on to win the match. Meanwhile, Jaffer also took a sly dig on the England cricket team as he started his message by mentioning that the Kiwis will be regretting not playing Niel Wagner in the first Test at Kanpur and added, “NZ have to consistently win away from home for teams to fear them. Cos everyone wins at home (except England)”.

India win the two-match Test series against New Zealand 1-0

Jaffer’s cleverly hinted jab at England was in reference to India’s tour of England earlier this year, which ended with India leading the series 2-1 after playing four Test matches. Meanwhile, India displayed their dominance over visiting teams as they have been unbeaten in India since the 2012-13 season. After the first Test between India and New Zealand ended in a draw, India went on to defeat the Kiwis by 372 runs in the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium and won the two-match test series 1-0.

Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Agarwal, Axar Patel, and Mohammed Siraj shine for India

In the first Test match, India found themselves at 51/5 at one point before debutant Shreyas Iyer scored his maiden century and pulled India back into the match. In the absence of regular Test players like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah youngsters step to the occasion as India successfully clinched the series. Alongside Iyer, Mayank Agarwal, Axar Patel, and Mohammed Siraj were the key players for India in the two-match series.

India unbeaten at home since the 2012-13 season

India have never faced a Test series defeat while playing at their home under the captaincy of Virat Kohli ever since he took over the Test captaincy from MS Dhoni in the 2014-15 season. Their last series defeat came in the 2012-1 s3eason where India faced a 2-1 defeat at the hands of England. At the same time, India have asserted their dominance over world cricket by winning Test series against Australia and England at their home, while showing determination against New Zealand and South Africa in their backyards.

