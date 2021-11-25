IND Vs NZ: Wasim Jaffer Sends Netizens In Frenzy With Funny Meme On Thick Smog At Kanpur

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer turned to social media on Thursday to share a meme on thick smog in Kanpur, where the first Test match between India and New Zealand is being played. Jaffer, who is known for his great sense of humour and witty social media presence, shared the meme on Koo to bring attention to the low visibility at India versus New Zealand Test match. "Dhuaan dhuaan that voh samaa," Jaffer wrote in the caption.

Cricket enthusiasts too reacted to the thick smog in Kanpur as they shared memes and jokes on Twitter to mock the conditions. Some users highlighted how the ongoing series against New Zealand has shown the air pollution crisis in the northern parts of the country. Others said that if the broadcasters increase the contrast of the video feed, the visuals would look much better.

HD streaming of early morning cricket in North India is same as 144p streaming of a DC movie on Sancharnet connection — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 25, 2021

The whole series has showcased one thing and one thing only and that's the amount of air pollution in our cities.

The smog is terribly high in all these matches (The T20s and now the Test).#IndiaVsNewZealand — Sajal Mishra (@sajalvmishra) November 25, 2021

If they increase the contrast, it will look slightly better pic.twitter.com/4aA6Xzzgzp — Snickometer ❁ (@Snicko_Meter) November 25, 2021

Sir, can @BCCI not think it through before organizing matches in North India especially in Nov & Dec. Memories of Sri Lankan players wearing mask are still fresh. We must only have matches in South India in winters, better environment for players. — Himanshu Atri (@HIMANSHU_ATRI) November 25, 2021

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test

As far as the match is concerned, India won the toss and elected to bat first in Kanpur. Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal opened the batting for the Ajinkya Rahane-led side. The duo forged a 21-run partnership before Kyle Jamieson struck the first blow for New Zealand in the eighth over. Jamieson dismissed Agarwal for 13 off 28 balls. Shubman, on the other hand, went on to score his fourth Test half-century before he was removed by Jamieson for 51 off 93 balls.

Shubman had earlier survived an LBW call as the umpire refused to give him out off Ajaz Patel's bowling. The delivery had hit Shubman on the pads but New Zealand did not go upstairs to review the umpire's decision. Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed by Tim Southee after lunch for 26 off 88 balls. Ajinkya Rahane is currently batting alongside debutant Shreyas Iyer. At the time of publishing this copy, India is 109/3.

