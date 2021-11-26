IND Vs NZ: Wasim Jaffer Trolls Himself After Shreyas Iyer Scores Test Century On Debut

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer trolled himself on social media after Shreyas Iyer became another Mumbai batter to score a Test century on debut. Jaffer, who is known for his witty presence on the internet, turned to Koo on Friday to share a meme with a caption that read, "Ye troll humne khud ko kiya hai," (I've trolled myself here). In his post, Jaffer was referring to the record where the last three Indian batters to score a Test century on debut are all from Mumbai, the former cricketer's hometown.

Iyer made his Test debut for India on Thursday after receiving his maiden cap from the legendary Sunil Gavaskar. The right-handed batter went on to score a fifty on Day 1 of the first Test. Iyer finished the day at 75 off 136 deliveries. Iyer resumed batting on Friday and smashed some quickfire runs to score his maiden Test century in his very first innings. The last two Indian batters to score a Test century on debut are both from Mumbai - Prithvi Shaw and Rohit Sharma.

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test

When Iyer had come to bat, India was struggling at 106-3. Iyer along with stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane spent some time in the middle to take India to 145 runs in 50 overs. However, just when it was looking that Iyer and Rahane are getting comfortable in the middle, New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson struck and dismissed the skipper for 35 of 63 balls. Iyer then forged a 100-run plus partnership with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who also hit a spectacular half-century to help India's cause. The duo finished the day at 258/4.

Earlier, Shubman Gill had scored an amazing half-century to register his fourth in Test cricket. The Indian opener played some brilliant shots at the top of the batting order to help India provide a solid start. Shubman was dismissed by Jamieson. Cheteshwar Pujara scored 26 off 88 balls before he was removed by Tim Southee. When the play resumed on Friday, Jadeja was the first batter to be dismissed for a well-made 50 runs. Wriddhiman Saha followed Jadeja to the pavilion after being removed by Southee for just 1 run. The New Zealand pacer then dismissed Iyer and Axar Patel for 105 and 3 runs, respectively to pick a five-wicket-haul. Ravichandran Ashwin was still unbeaten at lunch but couldn't add much to his score as India was bowled out for 345 in 111.1 overs.

Image: BCCI.tv/Instagram/@wasimjaffer14