IND Vs NZ: Why Did Shubman Gill Not Open For India In 2nd Innings? BCCI Provides Update

Indian young batting sensation Shubman Gill didn’t come out to bat for India in the second innings of the ongoing second Test match between India and New Zealand as Mayank Agarwal opened India’s innings with Cheteshwar Pujara. Gill was earlier taken off the field during New Zealand’s first innings on the same day, after suffering a blow on his elbow while fielding during the Kiwi’s first innings. Amid the speculations around Gill’s injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their official Twitter handle and informed the fans about his condition.

Mentioning that Gill suffered the blow on his right-hand elbow in their tweet, BCCI also added that the young batter hasn’t recovered fully from the injury and has been taken off the field as a precautionary measure. Gill earlier scored 44 individual runs during the first innings of the match, during the first wicket partnership of 80 runs in 165 balls with opener Mayank Agarwal. Gill walked back to the pavilion after becoming the first scalp of Kiwi left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel in the innings, who went on to script history by dismissing all 10 Indian batters. Patel became the third bowler ever after Jim Laker and Indian legendary wrist spinner Anil Kumble to clinch three wickets in an innings.

🚨 Update 🚨: Shubman Gill suffered a blow to his right elbow while fielding in the first innings. He has not recovered completely and hence not taken the field as a precautionary measure.#TeamIndia #INDvNZ @Paytm pic.twitter.com/UqSzXYTce2 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2021

Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara ended Day 2 play on 62 runs

After Gill was taken off the field following the injury in New Zealand’s first batting innings, the Kiwi batting line-up was bundled out for a below-par score of 62 runs. As Agarwal and Pujara opened the batting for India in the third innings of the match in Gill’s absence, India finished the second day’s play with the score of 69/0. Meanwhile, Gill will be expected to bat for India in the coming days as he has performed well enough during the ongoing India vs New Zealand Test series. During the first Test match at Green Park, Kanpur, Gill scored a knock of 52 runs in the first innings before returning on the individual score of one run in the second innings. He is the fourth opening option for the Men In Blue following high-profile players like Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, alongside Mayank Agarwal.

(Image: Twitter-@BCCI/AP)