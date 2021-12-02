IND Vs NZ: Will In-form Shreyas Iyer Be Dropped From 2nd Test? Bowling Coach Drops Hint

Paras Mhambrey, team India's bowling coach, has provided a major hint about Shreyas Iyer's selection for the second Test against New Zealand. In the first match, Iyer made history by becoming the first Indian batter to register a century and a half-century on Test debut. The Indian management is now in a tricky situation in regards to selecting the team for the second Test, as Indian captain Virat Kohli is all set to return after a brief vacation from cricket following the completion of the T20 World Cup. The question that the Indian think tank is most concerned about is -- who will step aside to allow Kohli to return to the team.

Speculation has been rife that either Ajinkya Rahane or Cheteshwar Pujara may be forced to quit their positions in order to create room for Kohli's return and to ensure that Iyer retains his spot in the team. Mhambrey, on the other hand, believes Rajane and Pujara will come back strongly in the second Test. Both these players, according to Mhambrey, are experienced ones as they understand what is required to do to return to form. Regarding Iyer's selection, the bowling coach stated that Kohli and head coach Rahul Dravid are responsible for determining the team's structure.

"I think with Ajinkya and Pujara, we know that there is a lot of experience behind them, they have played enough cricket. And we also know as a team that they are just one inning away from coming into form. So, as a team everyone is behind them and is backing them. We know that the value they bring to the team and the experience they have, will come good. So, in that sense we are really not having those discussion around them, they have played enough cricket to understand what is expected of them and what is required to get that going," Paras Mhambrey said at the pre-match press conference.

"With Shreyas, I am not in a position to do that. I am sure Virat and Rahul will have a discussion around that. So, in terms of the team's structure, it's their call," Mhambrey added.

Rahane and Pujara's form

Ajinkya Rahane and Chetshwar Pujara have not been in their best of forms for the past couple of months as they have consistently failed to score runs for the side. While Pujara scored 48 runs in the first Test against the Kiwis, Rahane finished with just 39 runs in his kitty.

Rahane has played 12 Test matches for India in 2021 and averages less than 20, with no century to his name in the past year. Rahane's last Test century came against Australia in the Boxing Day Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where the Indian batter was made the stand-in captain in the absence of Kohli. Meanwhile, Pujara has also played 12 Test matches for India in the 2021 season. Pujara has one century to his name in 2021, which came against Australia way back in January. After his fantastic innings at SCG, Pujara had come close to scoring one more century in August this year while playing an away Test against England at Leeds.

(Image: bcci.tv)