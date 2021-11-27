IND Vs NZ: Wriddhiman Saha Ruled Out Due To Neck Stiffness, KS Bharat Keeping Wickets

KS Bharat replaced Wriddhiman Saha behind the stumps for India on Day 3 of the first India vs New Zealand Test match on Saturday. Before the start of play, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the decision, informing that Saha was being treated by BCCI's medical team for stiffness in his neck.

The BCCI added that Saha's progress is being monitored and he will return to keeping wickets once declared fit to play again. In Saha's absence, KS Bharat donned the wicket-keeping gloves for India.

KS Bharat received his maiden Team India call-up earlier this month after he was included in the Test squad for a two-match series against the Kiwis. Bharat was included in the squad in place of regular wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who has been rested after the three-match T20I series against the visiting Blackcaps side.

Bharat has an impressive record in First-Class cricket, where he has scored 4,283 runs in 78 matches at an average of 37.24. He also has nine red-ball centuries and 23 half-centuries to his name.

New Zealand at 161/1 at end of 70 overs on Day 3

As far as the first Test match is concerned, New Zealand pacer Tim Southee and openers Tom Latham and Will Young brought the Kiwis back into the game with their incredible performances. While Southee picked a five-wicket-haul to restrict India under a score of 350, the openers notched a 100-run partnership to put on a solid score for New Zealand before the end of play on Day 2. Will young was dismissed by R Ashwin after scoring 89 runs for his team. India, on the other hand, had posted a total of 345 runs after the first innings, courtesy of a spectacular century by debutant Shreyas Iyer.

New Zealand was batting at 161/1 at the end of 70 overs on Day 3.

