IND Vs NZ WTC Final: Dale Steyn Gives Vital Advice To NZ On How To Dismiss Virat Kohli

Team India is all set to face New Zealand in the inaugural WTC Final and all eyes would be on Virat Kohli to win the first World Test Championship title. Cricket enthusiasts around the world have already started looking for the right techniques that the bowlers should use in the upcoming Test match. Ahead of the IND vs NZ WTC Final, South African bowler Dale Steyn has revealed the bowling technique that he would have used against Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Dale Steyn reveals his game plan to dismiss Virat Kohli

Dale Steyn was considered as one of the most fearsome bowlers during the peak time of his career and even though he has retired from Test cricket, the South African bowler still thinks about bowling to the best batsmen of current times. While speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Dale Steyn revealed his bowling tactic that he would have executed against Virat Kohli. Steyn said that the fielding side has got to play the mind games with Virat Kohli.

While revealing his game plan, Steyn said that he would look at putting somebody in at short leg. He further added that he would let Virat Kohli know that he was going to come at him, come at his body where he would want to come quickly at him. Steyn also added that he would want Kohli to try and pull the ball because he felt like that was his B game. Dale Steyn admitted that even though Virat Kohli plays the pull shot really well, Steyn would want him to think that’s where he was going to bowl.

Steyn talks about 3 modes of dismissal for Virat Kohli

Steyn would then get the ball pitched up because he liked to swing and move the ball. Steyn revealed that he would look for three modes of dismissals for the Indian captain, namely LBW, bowled and caught behind. Talking about the time a batsman takes to adjust to the pitch, Steyn said that he would want the batsman to think that he was going to go short but instead Steyn would bowl six full balls to him. He said that he would let the batsman nick every single ball but at the same time let him know that the short ball was coming to the head.

WTC Final date and time with India vs New Zealand live streaming details

As per the WTC Final date and time, IND vs NZ WTC Final is scheduled to take place from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, and the match will start at 3:00 p.m. IST for each day. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the WTC Final in India and fans can tune into the array of Star Sports channels to watch the live coverage of the Test match. The India vs New Zealand live streaming will be carried out by the Disney+ Hotstar platform and fans can tune in through their website or app.

