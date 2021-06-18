IND Vs NZ WTC Final: Kevin Pietersen Feels Beating England Gives NZ Vital Advantage

The inaugural World Test Championship Final is all set to begin on Friday, June 18, where India will go against New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. After a long wait of 2 years where a total of 9 cricketing nations participated in the World Test Championship, fans would finally be able to see the first WTC winner after the final Test match. Ahead of the IND vs NZ WTC Final clash, former England captain Kevin Pietersen feels that New Zealand is better prepared for the final Test match than India.

Kevin Pietersen feels New Zealand is better prepared for the WTC Final

Kevin Pietersen addressed New Zealand’s preparation ahead of the WTC Final while writing in his blog for Betway Insider. He wrote that New Zealand have had fantastic preparation for this World Test Championship final. He also addressed New Zealand’s recent Test series win against England while writing that the New Zealand team have played two Test matches against England, and basically outplayed them in both.

IPL 2021 not a means to prepare for the WTC Final

While talking about team India’s preparation, Pietersen wrote that one cannot prepare for a Test match in England having been involved in an IPL that was called off a month ago. He also wrote that there were no proper warm-up matches at all while considering the intra-squad match simulation of the Indian team. After the suspension of the IPL 2021 season, Team India has only played the intra-squad match simulation at Southampton to prepare for the WTC Final 2021.

"This is not just good cricket over the last seven, eight months, this is hard work and toil for the last four, five years." 🗣



Hear what @imVkohli and Kane Williamson have to say ahead of leading their teams out in the #WTC21 Final 🆚#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/62F3PNsqcH — ICC (@ICC) June 18, 2021

The former England captain also praised the fast bowling arsenal of the New Zealand team. He further wrote that New Zealand's pace bowling against England was fantastic, which included Tim Southee at Lord’s and then Matt Henry at Edgbaston, who probably won’t even play in the upcoming match. Pietersen concluded by writing that there are only one or two chances available in a one-off Test match and he feared that India may be behind on their preparation.

WTC Final date and time with India vs New Zealand live streaming details

As per the WTC Final date and time, India vs New Zealand Test match is scheduled to take place from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, and the match will start at 3:30 p.m. IST for each day. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the IND vs NZ WTC Final in India and fans can tune into the array of Star Sports channels to watch the live coverage of the Test match. India vs New Zealand live streaming will be carried out by the Disney+ Hotstar platform and fans can tune in through their website or app.

