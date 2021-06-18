IND Vs NZ WTC Final Live Streaming: Where To Watch In Australia, NZ And HK?

India are all set to lock horns with New Zealand in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) on Friday, June 18 at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The live action of Ind vs NZ WTC Final will commence at 3:00 PM (IST) & 10:30 AM local time. Ahead of the high-voltage contest, here's a look at the details of India vs New Zealand live in Australia, India vs New Zealand channel in Hong Kong and India vs New Zealand where to watch in New Zealand.

India vs New Zealand live in Australia

As announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Fox Sports will be the official TV broadcaster for the India vs New Zealand WTC Final in Australia and the game will start at 7:30 PM (ACT). Fans who wish to experience India vs New Zealand live streaming in Australia can tune into Kayo, ICC.tv. The clip rights in the USA are available to Kayo & Facebook & ICC website/app. The match is expected to start at 7.30 PM Canberra time.

India vs New Zealand channel in Hong Kong

The India vs New Zealand live telecast won't be available in Hong Kong. However, fans can enjoy the India vs New Zealand live streaming in Hong Kong by tuning into ICC.tv at 5:30 PM (Hong Kong time). The clip rights in Hong Kong are available to Kayo & Facebook & ICC website/app.

India vs New Zealand where to watch in New Zealand

Fans wondering India vs New Zealand where to watch in New Zealand can tune into Sky Sports at 9:30 PM (New Zealand time). Fans who wish to experience India vs New Zealand live streaming in New Zealand can use skysportnow platform. The clip rights in New Zealand are available to Spark & Facebook & ICC website/app.

India vs New Zealand WTC Final schedule

The IND vs NZ WTC Final is scheduled to take place from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, and the match will start at 3:30 p.m. IST for each day. After concluding India vs New Zealand WTC Final, the India squad for WTC Final will face England in the India vs England Test Series that will consist of 5 Test matches. The first Test match from the series will start on August 4 at Trent Bridge.

India squad for WTC final

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed. Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha.

New Zealand squad for WTC final

Kane Williamson (Captain), BJ Watling (Wicketkeeper), Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, Tom Blundell, Will Young.

IMAGE SOURCE: BLACKCAPS TWITTER