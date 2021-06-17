IND Vs NZ WTC Final Live Streaming: Where To Watch In UK, UAE And South Africa?

India are all set to face New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship Final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton starting from June 18. The New Zealand team concluded the England vs New Zealand Test series by registering a 1-0 win whereas the Indian team is all geared up through the intra-squad match simulation. Ahead of the IND vs NZ WTC Final, here’s a look at where to watch the inaugural WTC Final in UK, UAE and South Africa.

India vs New Zealand live in UK

As announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Sky Sports Cricket will be the official TV broadcaster for the India vs New Zealand WTC Final in the United Kingdom. Fans who want to watch India vs New Zealand live in UK can tune into Sky Sports Cricket. Fans who wish to experience India vs New Zealand live streaming in the UK can use the Sky Go & Now platform. The clip rights in the UK are available to SKY, BBC and Facebook and ICC website/app.

India vs New Zealand channel in UAE

Etisalat – CricLife has been announced as the official TV broadcaster for India vs New Zealand Final by the ICC. Etisalat – CricLife will be India vs New Zealand channel in UAE for the WTC Final. Fans who wish to experience India vs New Zealand live streaming in the UAE can use the Switch TV platform. The clip rights in the UAE are available to Facebook and ICC website/app.

India vs New Zealand where to watch in South Africa

Fans wondering India vs New Zealand where to watch in South Africa can tune into Supersport. Supersport has been announced as the official TV broadcaster for the IND vs NZ WTC Final in Sub Saharan Africa. Fans who wish to experience India vs New Zealand live streaming in South Africa can use the DStv platform. The clip rights in Sub Saharan Africa are available to Supersport, Facebook and ICC website/app.

India vs New Zealand WTC Final schedule

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final is scheduled to take place from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, and the match will start at 3:30 p.m. IST for each day. After concluding India vs New Zealand WTC Final, the India squad for WTC Final will face England in the India vs England Test Series that will consist of 5 Test matches. The first Test match from the series will start on August 4 at Trent Bridge.

