IND Vs NZ WTC Final: Marquee Event To Witness Unnoticed Test Cricket First For India

The Indian cricket team is all set to battle it out against the New Zealand side in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) from Friday, 18. The contest is of utmost importance for both nations as they look to create history by becoming the first team to lay their hands on the coveted WTC mace. The Virat Kohli-led side have announced their playing eleven for the crucial encounter and the lineup will delight fans with a first-ever instance.

IND vs NZ WTC Final to serve viewers with an unnoticed Test cricket first for India

The Indian thinktank had the difficult task of finalising their final eleven for the ultimate contest of the championship as they were dealing with the problem of plenty. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their social media accounts on Thursday to announce the Indian playing 11 for their clash against the Kiwis. While many cricket pundits had suggested that Virat Kohli and co. should take the field with sole spinner and four-seamers, the team management has gone ahead with an extra spinner in favour of a fast bowler.

The team's bowling attack looks fairly balanced looking at the fabulous records of the five frontline bowlers. India's most experienced pacer Ishant Sharma has the company of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami for the IND vs NZ WTC Final. Whereas, when it comes to the spin department, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin will work in tandem. Interestingly, the WTC Final will mark the first occasion where the five bowlers will feature together in the playing eleven for India in a game of Test match cricket. India playing 11 for WTC Final -

India playing 11 for WTC Final announcement

WTC Final time and date

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final will be played from June 18-22 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, and the match will begin from 3:00 PM (IST) on each day. A Reserve Day (June 23) has been set to ensure five full days of play. The Reserve Day will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. Notably, there will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario. After the WTC Final time and date, here are the live streaming details of the game -

WTC Final live streaming and IND vs NZ live telecast details

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the WTC Final in India and fans can tune into the array of Star Sports channels for the IND vs NZ live telecast. The WTC Final live streaming will be carried out by the Disney+ Hotstar platform and fans can tune in through their website or app. To follow the live score and updates of the IND vs NZ WTC Final, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the two participating teams.

Image source: BCCI Twitter